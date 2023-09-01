Is It Worth Getting An eSIM For Your Next International Trip – Travel Off Path









eSIMs. When they first came out, they were deemed to be the next best technological advancement that would change the way we used our mobile devices, but they’ve taken a lot longer to gain popularity. Reports of complications and an incapability to pair an eSIM with certain phone devices phone carriers’ hesitation to make it simpler to move to other networks.

Although major phone providers in the U.S. have created international roaming plans, these may not always cut it for the type of speed and coverage you’re looking for.

Currently, phone providers prefer to promote postpaid plans that include international roaming add-ons, such as T-Mobile’s Magenta plan for $75 per month or Verizon’s International Plan for $100 per month, while AT&T offers $10 add-on international day passes to select plans. These plans connect to specified local networks when you’re in the country, but these may not always offer the best coverage.

If you don’t have an international plan included in your service, you might receive the nasty surprise of high roaming bills if you forgot to turn off data roaming on your phone ahead of your trip.

While some countries offer easy and cheap processes for getting traditional SIM cards, others can be a little more complicated if you haven’t done your research. This is where eSIMs can come in handy as an alternative to finding physical SIM cards while traveling, where language barriers and sim card set-ups have proven difficult for some people.

eSIMs are digital sim cards that replace the need for a physical plastic card in the back of your mobile phone. The chip, which is still embedded in your handset, allows you to still activate a cellular plan from a carrier without the need for the traditional chip. You’re allowed to install multiple eSIMs depending on your device and model (up to 8 on certain iPhones), which means if you’re taking a multi-country trip, you’re able to install different eSIM plans for each country.

eSIMS can be purchased from service providers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Xfinity Mobile for your national plans, but if you are traveling internationally, you will need to purchase your eSIM from a store that offers international coverage, such as Airalo or Holafly.

Khaled

Monday 12th of December 2022

Airalo eSIM is good, but installation is not very simple and it needs people to be phone savvy to install it.

Warren

Sunday 11th of December 2022

Why not mention Google Fi? $65/ month and works great internationally. Only problem is after a couple months constant use outside the US, they will cut off the data until you return to the US.

