Millions of Businesses Can Now Accept SHIB, BTC to Break $30,000 Max Keiser Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Crypto payment gateway NOWPayments has announced that it is now offering a special fiat-to-crypto payment solution created in partnership with Guardarian. Thanks to this solution, millions of businesses will now be able to accept SHIB and swap it into more than 160 currencies. NOWPayments also allows online merchants to accept SHIB token payments via special plugins compatible with PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Magento 2, WHMCS, OpenCart and many more. Meanwhile, SHIB is seeing an increase in its burn rate – yesterday it spiked by 202% as 31,978,306 SHIB were sent to dead wallets. The asset’s price reacted positively to the increase, rising by 10% to $0.0000116; however, today, the meme token pared its gains and is currently trading at $0.0000109.

In a recent tweet, former trader and BTC bull Max Keiser shared that he expects Bitcoin to surpass the $30,000 level. His post reads: “When Bitcoin breaks $30,000 CZ’s shorts start hammering him badly. Squeeze harder, degens!!” What Keiser is referring to by mentioning head of Binance Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and his “shorts” could be massive liquidations made by the exchange yesterday as Bitcoin soared above the $26,000 level. Per on-chain data, $99.9 million worth of crypto was liquidated by Binance, with 77.38% of those being short positions. As for the most likely reason for BTC’s sudden growth, it could lie in the released February Consumer Price Index (CPI) — it has seen an inflation drop from 6.4% to 6.0% on the YOY basis over January, as was expected by economists.

The average transaction size of Shiba Inu has recently seen a significant increase by almost 50%. Such an increase could be an indicator of SHIB whales’ growing activity, which is pushing massive amounts of tokens and potentially driving up demand for the cryptocurrency. At the moment, the average transaction size on the Shiba Inu network stands at around $11,000. In comparison to earlier levels, which were roughly $7,000, we can see substantial growth. The sudden rise in transaction size suggests that large players such as whales are becoming more active on the network and pushing up demand for SHIB tokens.

