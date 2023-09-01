Crypto: Bitcoin price falls as $80m wiped out in 24 hours – Yahoo Finance UK









Period features, traditional craftsmanship, ample space – check out these dream homes

The crypto market is a sea of red after the wipe-out of millions of dollars of leveraged long positions, as cautious investors digest concerning US inflationary data.

Bitcoin has dropped 6% in the past week, down to $23,274 as of Tuesday. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap having fallen from its peak of over $25,000 a week ago.

Cautious investors are analysing the persistent inflation concerns in the US, which have increased the possibility of the Federal Reserve implementing more aggressive interest rate hikes than previously anticipated.

Read more: Crypto live prices

There is now a growing expectation of a 50 basis point (bp) rate increase rather than the anticipated 25 bps at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for 15 and 16 March.

Interest rate hikes dry-up the money supply and encourage saving in US dollars rather than investing in high-risk assets such as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD).

The cryptocurrency market cap is now $1.11tn, down 1.0% change in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. The cause of the latest slump seems to be twofold, uncertainty around inflation and the tightening net of crypto regulation in the US, UK and Europe.

A wipe-out of nearly $80m in leveraged crypto long positions has amplified the current slump in prices.

Read more: Crypto: How to get funding for your tech startup

According to data from CoinGlass, in the past 24 hours 28,201 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidations comes in at $79.43m.

The largest single liquidation order happened on the Seychelles-based Bitmex exchange, with the wipe-out of a bitcoin to US dollar long position valued at $4.24m.

The uncertainty around inflation initially began the week before last when the US consumer price index (CPI) and the producer price index, or PPI, for January both came in higher than investors were expecting.

This is a problem because investors were convinced that inflation would continue cooling off.

Inflation is down from its peak in the summer of 2022, but recent readings have shown it has a surprising staying power.

The PPI index has climbed 5.4% in January from a year earlier, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.

This has come as an unexpected U-turn after nearly six months of relatively consistent cooling.

Analysts now forecast that inflation in the US will persist for longer, and that the US could be on the brink of a second wave of inflation, despite the successive rate hikes.

All of this means that the Federal Reserve could raise rates even higher in response, which means less money available for speculation on high-risk assets such as crypto.

Watch: Ukraine purchasing military equipment with crypto | The Crypto Mile

Naga Munchetty sparked a major reaction from BBC Breakfast viewers on Thursday with her appearance on the programme…

The former president is trying to cash in on his most recent arrest.

Russia's top-down, officer-centric command leaves the army vulnerable to confusion and paralysis if a senior military leader is killed.

The Duchess of York, who was previously married to the Queen's son Prince Andrew, said that the late Queen "got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Prince Archie looks so grown up in adorable new image from the Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are urged to continue to put their kids' safety first

One of the ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes that the author scripted was included in Vanity Fairs list of ‘perfect TV episodes from the last 25 years’

‘Harry Potter’ star just inadvertently auditioned for another role

ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.King Charles ordered Prince William to drive his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew to church in Balmoral on Sunday, a new report suggests.A report in U.K. tabloid the Mirror by that paper’s respected royal correspondent Russell Myers says the king “overruled” his son’s objections, and ordered “the family to fall in line in welcoming the disgraced Duke of York bac

A RAPE investigation has been launched in a car park in Bournemouth following an incident with a man and a woman last night.

Grant Shapps was appointed Defence Secretary on Thursday following Ben Wallace’s resignation. Mr Shapps said he was “honoured” to have been appointed to the role and paid tribute to the “enormous contribution” made by his predecessor.

Sarah, Duchess of York speaks about her late sister-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales's relationship with Prince Andrew

Early humans nearly went extinct after 99 per cent of the world’s population was wiped out, a study has found.

Ben Wallace has resigned as defence secretary ahead of an expected reshuffle from the prime minister. Mr Wallace had said he would resign from the role the next time Rishi Sunak made changes to his cabinet – ahead of standing down at the next election. Last month marked my fourth year as secretary of state for defence.

Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a late move to Liverpool

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has revealed the hilarious comment his partner Gemma Atkinson made to a friend after the two met for the first time.

Police are on the hunt for the owner of the out-of-control hound after they fled the scene on a bike.

Poland wants to build "the largest land force in Europe," and it has been spending big on US-made military hardware.

Andy Murray was seen gesturing to his box and appeared to mouth "I am done" as this latest match slipped through his grasp.

Months into the offensive, Ukrainian forces are pushing against the main line, where they face formidable minefields, trenches, and anti-tank hurdles.

source







