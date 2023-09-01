Crypto news on ATOM, Avalanche and ElRond – The Cryptonomist









Ethereum L2: Polygon Labs launches the “Chain Development Kit” (CDK) and ushers in the era of customizable zk blockchains

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

US: proposal to regulate crypto taxes met with disappointment

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

FinTech Festival Asia 2023: Illuminating the Future of Finance and Technology in Asia

Bitget: KCGI 2023 trading tournament has a helicopter among the prizes

Get Ready for the Coolest Party: Bored Ape Yacht Club at NFT Fest Lugano!

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

SEC delays decision on four proposed Bitcoin ETFs: Fidelity, Invesco, WisdomTree and Valkyrie

Bitget Forms Unparalleled Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Data Access with CCData

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

SEC delays decision on four proposed Bitcoin ETFs: Fidelity, Invesco, WisdomTree and Valkyrie

The situation for Bitcoin after Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC

Will the SEC approve BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF this week?

Bitcoin: the price and fear and greed index in the past seven days

OnlyFans invests in Ethereum: how much did it affect the crypto’s price?

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

News: SEC may approve Ethereum ETFs

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

Bitcoin mining news: hash power at highs, and earnings at lows

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Oman’s historic leap: $1.1 billion investment in Bitcoin mining

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

USDC dominance dropping on Ethereum since the beginning of the year: stablecoin suffers advance of Tether (USDT)

Binance will discontinue support for BUSD stablecoin by 2024: regulatory concerns

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

OpenSea: Adidas launches RESIDENCY for digital artists as new NFT frontier

Mercedes-Benz launches its third NFT collection in seven chapters

Lufthansa Group to launch Web3 loyalty rewards program on Polygon blockchain

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Cronos Labs: growing use of AI indicates accelerated adoption of blockchain

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Andrea Porcelli – 31 Aug 2023

Our in-depth column in the crypto world is back, in particular today we will focus on the prices and news of the cryptos Cosmos (ATOM), Avalanche (AVAX) and MultiversX (Formerly Elrond).

We will try to give an in-depth analysis of each project’s price and market statistics, then coming to the most important news that has influenced the asset price itself.

Summary

Let’s start with the first project, Cosmos (ATOM). The ATOM token shows a market capitalization of $2.5 billion with a current price of $7.21.

Over the past 24 hours, the trading volume was $82.4 million. The circulating supply of ATOM is 346.6 million, and the average holding time of the token is 143 days.

Currently, the ATOM token ranks 19th in terms of popularity.

The all-time high of ATOM’s price was US$44.70. Over the past 7 days, the price has decreased by -2.78%.

The Avalanche cryptocurrency (AVAX) demonstrates a market capitalization of $3.7 billion USD, with a current price of $10.37 USD.

In the last 24-hour period, a trading volume of $121.4 million was recorded. The circulating supply of AVAX is 353.5 million units. The average holding time of AVAX is 71 days, reflecting the frequency with which investors hold the token.

In the popularity ranking, AVAX ranks 16th and the all-time high price achieved by AVAX was US$146.22.

Over the past 7 days, the price has increased by +0.58%. This data reflects the price dynamics and market behavior toward AVAX.

The cryptocurrency Multivers X (EGLD) currently has a price of $26.56 and a market capitalization of $687.4 million.

Over the past 24 hours, a trading volume of USD 13.2 million has been recorded. The circulating supply of EGLD is 25.9 million units.

The average holding time of EGLD is 21 days, indicating how often investors hold the token. Multivers X ranks 35th in the ranking. The all-time high price achieved by EGLD was US$542.58.

Over the past 7 days, the price has decreased slightly by -0.11%.

Let us now turn to the news that has affected the tokens and their prices.

Cosmos (ATOM), a preeminent blockchain network known for its interoperability capabilities, unveiled a state-of-the-art interchain portal.

This innovative portal introduces a paradigm shift in inter-chain communication dynamics by leveraging the potential of the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol.

Scheduled for implementation in early 2024, this interchain portal is poised to revolutionize the blockchain landscape.

With its implementation, participants in the Cosmos ecosystem will be able to seamlessly transfer tokens, intricate data structures and sophisticated smart contracts between different blockchain domains, all without the intervention of intermediaries.

Much like its contemporaries, particularly Solana, Cosmos has not been insensitive to the prevailing market sentiments, being mired in the bearish undertow.

As evidenced by the previous 24 hours, ATOM’s valuation has depreciated by 8.5 percent, thus plunging into a palpable decline. As a result, the monetary valuation attributed to Cosmos Ecosystem is now $7.21.

Despite this transient decline, cryptocurrency industry sages confidently predict an upward trajectory for the Cosmos coin over time.

In a strategic move to promote the expansion of liquid staking and leverage Avalanche’s capabilities, an autonomous decentralized market maker (AMM) entity known as Balancer has effectively deployed its platform on Avalanche’s blockchain.

With a total blocked value in excess of $1 billion, Balancer, a pioneering force in Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi), strives to introduce new and malleable DeFi perspectives for stakeholders operating within the Avalanche network.

Avalanche, prized for its remarkable transaction processing capacity, rapid settlement confirmations, commendable energy efficiency, and adaptability through customized subnets, offers an optimal ground for the development of Balancer’s technological capabilities.

Capitalizing on the strengths of the Avalanche network, Balancer seeks to establish itself as the preeminent DeFi infrastructure ready to host and enhance Liquid Staked Token (LST) liquidity within the Avalanche LST protocol.

A preeminent attribute of Balancer’s repertoire lies in its Composable Stable Pools, meticulously designed to ensure that liquidity providers are conferred the full range of benefits from interest-bearing tokens.

Unlike the conventional stable pools prevalent in a myriad of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), these specialized pools incorporate an intrinsic rate delivery mechanism that incessantly updates the token composition ratio.

This dynamic feature allows liquidity providers to capitalize on increasing token returns, thereby stimulating greater involvement in strengthening the LST landscape within the Avalanche network.

In addition, Balancer’s Boosted Pools combine Liquidity Pools and single-sided yield markets, a confluence that provides liquidity providers with the authority to channel idle liquidity to external yield generation protocols such as Aave.

This new architectural paradigm introduces additional incentives for Liquidity Mining participants, consequently intensifying their engagement in LST.

Alessia Pannone – 1 Sep 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







