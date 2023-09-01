How to save on Disney Plus subscription before price increases Dec. 8 – cleveland.com









FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Disney said Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch Disney+ without ads, as more viewers switch to what CEO Bob Chapek described Wednesday as the “best value in streaming.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)AP

Disney Plus, the online streaming service from The Walt Disney Co., is increasing its monthly subscription by $3 to $10.99 starting on Dec. 8, 2022. The Disney+ yearly subscription is going up by $30 to $109.99, which works out to about $9.17 per month, still a discount over the monthly subscription.

However, you can lock in the current lower price now by signing up for Disney+ for $79.99 for the entire year.

Doing so will provide you with a year’s worth of service for an average of only $6.67 per month. If you also subscribe to Hulu, you might want to consider the premium bundle option for $19.99. It includes no ads versions Disney+ and Hulu, as well as ESPN+ (with ads).

In addition to classic Disney and Pixar movies, as well as Star Wars and Marvel films, the service offers a wide variety of TV shows from The Disney Channel, National Geographic and more, as well as new original programming.

Disney is rolling out a new subscription option on Dec. 8 that will maintain the $7.99 monthly charge. The downside? You’ll have to watch ads. For an extra $2 you’ll be able to bundle in Hulu (both with ads).

Disney last increased the price of its streaming service in March of 2021 when the price went up $1/month from $6.99 to $7.99.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation. By browsing this site, we may share your information with our social media partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 4/4/2023), Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your Privacy Choices and Rights (updated 7/1/2023).

Cookie Settings/Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© 2023 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

YouTube’s privacy policy is available here and YouTube’s terms of service is available here.

Ad Choices

source







