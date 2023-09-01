Thala Labs Overtakes PancakeSwap as Highest TVL Protocol on … – BSC NEWS









The TVL currently stands at $25.3 million with a number of active liquidity pools, and the MOD-zUSDC pools have the most TVL.

Thala Labs surpassed PancakeSwap as the top protocol with the highest TVL on Aptos in seven days after its Mainnet launch.

The current TVL stands at 26.59 million across a number of active liquidity pools, with MOD-zUSDC pools having the most TVL. Whereas the THL-MOD pool is currently generating the most APR at 112.12%.

The Thala Labs protocol went live on April 6 following its Token Generation Event with its Move Dollar (MOD). The Move Dollar ($MOD) is an over-collateralized stable coin that vault depositors can borrow against whitelisted collateral.

Users can deposit supported collateral types to borrow $MOD and provide liquidity in ThalaSwap pools. Along with the Thala Labs protocol, PancakeSwap offered additional liquidity via its $THL – $APT LP farm. The PancakeSwap platform allowed liquidity providers to stake their tokens in exchange for $CAKE rewards.

In addition to the MOD stablecoin, ThalaSwap has rebalanced AMM with stable pools, weighted pools, and liquidity bootstrapping pools (LBPs) with permissionless, highly-customizable deployment options. Furthermore, ThalaLaunch leverages ThalaSwap's liquidity bootstrapping pools (LBPs) to allow equitable distribution and effective price discovery.

According to the Thala Labs, LBPs use a decaying pricing curve to facilitate more equitable distribution of tokens than ICOs and IDOs. With LBPs, the token price starts high, declines gradually, and discourages front-running. In addition, LBPs facilitate effective price discovery, as users can buy and sell tokens anytime.

The Thala’s TGE lasted five days. A maximum of 7,000,000 $THL (8,000,000 $THL’s total supply) will be distributed to the community. As reported, Thala Swap will use the unsold allocation to bootstrap liquidity for $THL-$MOD and other core pairs.

As per the protocol, Thala's future will be cross-chain, and $MOD will be expanded into other ecosystems. By leveraging LayerZero, the protocol claims to offer seamless, consolidated liquidity via the canonical issuance of both $MOD and $THL.

Thala ($THL) is trading at $0.6438, up 1.68% in 24 hours, with a market cap of $8.5 million.

Thala Labs is developing an over-collateralized, decentralized stablecoin, which will be launched first on the Aptos blockchain.

The protocol also works on other products to ensure MOD's presence on the Aptos blockchain. These include an AMM, which will offer preferential fees and features to pools that integrate MOD, and a launchpad, which will encourage all Aptos projects to diversify their treasury assets into MOD.

Learn more about Thala Labs:

As cryptocurrencies evolve, Bitcoin halving divides experts: one camp predicts value surge, the other urges caution. With the 2024 halving looming, we delve into these differing views, exploring potential outcomes.

Pantera Capital, a prominent digital asset investment fund, well-versed in cryptocurrency trends joins the chorus of optimists who foresee a Bitcoin resurgence post the next halving. This investment firm, well-versed in the nuances of the crypto landscape, projects that Bitcoin could potentially reach an all-time high of around $150,000. Their optimism is rooted in the principles of the halving itself.

For the uninitiated, the Bitcoin halving is a pre-programmed event occurring roughly every four years, where the block reward granted by mining new blocks is slashed in half. This strategic maneuver curbs the rate at which new bitcoins are produced, aiming to manage inflation and preserve the limited availability of the cryptocurrency over time.

Pantera Capital's analysts employ the stock-to-flow (S2F) model, which leverages supply and demand dynamics, to estimate that the next halving could trigger a staggering 300% increase in Bitcoin's value. This perspective is underpinned by historical data suggesting that each halving has historically been followed by significant price upticks.

However, not all experts march in step with the bullish sentiment. NYDIG, a firm experienced in digital finance solutions, voices a more guarded view. They point out a shift in trend, where the halving's catalytic impact on Bitcoin's price seems to be waning. Drawing from the analysis of the last two halving cycles, both Bitcoin and Litecoin have shown a downward trend following these events.

NYDIG emphasizes that Bitcoin's correlation with U.S. tech stocks and macroeconomic events has played a more pronounced role in driving price recovery post-2023. The implication is clear: if halvings lose their potency in propelling prices upwards, investors need to focus on broader economic indicators and Bitcoin's connection with other financial sectors for cues on its trajectory.

The dueling perspectives surrounding Bitcoin halving reveal the complex interplay of market dynamics, macroeconomic forces, and technological correlations. Whether Bitcoin rockets toward new heights or experiences a more tempered response hinges on several factors.

Pantera Capital's projection hinges on the historical pattern of halvings acting as price catalysts. If this trend persists, Bitcoin's value could indeed experience an impressive surge, potentially validating the stock-to-flow model's predictive prowess.

Conversely, NYDIG's caution urges us to consider the broader economic context. While halvings might once have been the dominant force in driving price appreciation, external influences have gained prominence. This suggests a more nuanced relationship where Bitcoin's price trajectory is influenced by a combination of factors, not solely reliant on halving events.

As the crypto community watches with bated breath, the upcoming halving promises to be a watershed moment. Will Pantera Capital's optimism be vindicated, signaling a new era of historic highs for Bitcoin? Or will NYDIG's caution prevail, reminding us that the crypto landscape is more intricate than halving enthusiasts might anticipate?

In the end, the outcome might be a confluence of these perspectives. The halving's role might evolve, becoming one piece of a complex puzzle that includes market sentiment, global economic trends, technological developments, and the growing interest in crypto casinos. For investors and observers alike, the next halving invites us to embrace a broader view of Bitcoin's journey, where the past informs the future, but where new variables continually shape the narrative.

So, whether you find yourself aligned with the believers in Bitcoin's triumphant rise or the skeptics urging vigilance, the one undeniable truth is that the journey continues, and the halving is but one chapter in a story that's still being written. As we navigate the uncertain terrain, let curiosity guide us, and let insights from both perspectives illuminate our understanding of the crypto landscape's evolution.

