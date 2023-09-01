The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart release schedule: When do new … – Amazon Adviser









The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart — Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is getting a hybrid release on Prime Video. Here’s a look at the release schedule so you know when you can binge-watch.

Like many other shows on Amazon, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is skipping the binge-watch release. It will get a hybrid release where a bulk of episodes come out before the rest of the season follows weekly. This hybrid release format has proven to be successful for a lot of other Amazon shows, so it’s not surprising that it’s coming out.

Of course, if you’re a binge-watch fan, you’ll want to know what the release schedule will look like. This gives you an idea of when you can watch all episodes in one sitting. However, with the themes of the series, this is likely one that a lot of people will need to watch weekly. There is some heavy content as we touch on various stories of grief and life.

The first three episodes will come out at once. After that, we’ll get one episode per week. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will have seven episodes in total in its first season.

Here’s a look at the weekly release schedule to make sure you don’t miss an episode:

Aug. 4: Episodes 1, 2, and 3

Aug. 11: Episode 4

Aug. 18: Episode 5

Aug. 25: Episode 6

Sept. 1: Episode 7

The season finale of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will arrive on Friday, Sept. 1. If you think the date rings a bell, that’s because it is when the first set of episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 will come to Prime Video. There’s also plenty of other content arriving on Prime Video throughout August, but this series is one of the biggest releases.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is coming to Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 4.

