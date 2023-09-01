Android 14 Beta 2 update now available for eligible Google Pixel … – XDA Developers









Anything else you’d like to drop today, Google?

Back in February this year, Google published the first developer preview build of Android 14. The beta branch picked up its introductory release about a month ago. Now, shortly after today's main I/O 2023 keynote, Google rolled out Android 14 Beta 2 for the Pixel devices.

To be precise, the newly announced Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Fold aren't eligible for Android 14's beta initiative yet. This means the new build is available for all Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 4a 5G up to the Pixel 7 series for now. With this release, we are one step closer to getting a stable release, but for those interested in getting an early look, this new beta is your chance.

We're not looking at a ton of added functionalities compared to the last release. This is actually understandable, considering it's only been a couple weeks. According to Google's notes, this build includes three new features and a bunch of bugfixes.

Google offers up the expected general warnings about pre-release stability, while also bringing us up to speed on a few existing bugs that are yet to be fixed:

The second beta of Android 14 is available in the form of software version UPB2.230407.014. Apart from the changes mentioned above, it also includes the May 2023 security patch that rolled out to stable channel users a while ago. However, if you have a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a on Verizon, you'll get a slightly different build (UPB2.230407.014.A1) with one-month old April 2023 SPL.

For the Pixel devices already enrolled in the Android 14 beta program, those will automatically receive an over-the-air incremental update to Beta 2. You can also grab the full OTA or the factory image from our Android 14 download index in case you want to manually upgrade to the latest beta release.

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit

DIY enthusiast (i.e. salvager of old PC parts). An avid user of Android since the Eclair days, Skanda also likes to follow the recent development trends in the world of single-board computing.

