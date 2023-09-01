Valorant News : The Guard Announce their 2023 VCT Roster! – The Sportsrush









Adnan Juzar Kachwala

|Published January 10, 2023

The underdogs of Valorant announced their VCT roster today. They retain 4 players and brought in Former NRG Member Tex.

The Guard were certainly the underdogs of the VCT season last year as they steamrolled the NA teams to qualify for the Master’s tournament. However, their form was short-lived, as their second try was cut short by 100T. The Guard looks to make a comeback this season. Their first match will be in the LudwigxTarik Invitational this weekend. Let us break down their roster quickly.

The first is the IGL Valyn, who is primarily a Controller player. His strategy, mid-round calling, and unorthodox ideas are what The Guard the top seed in the 2022 Masters tournaments. Next is Trent, the upcoming prodigy and quickly becoming a fan favorite. His spray transfers, mechanical skill, recoil control, and utility usage are among the best.

JonahP is excellent support for the slayers as he is the perfect Flex player for this team’s playstyle. Supporting JonahP is Net, who is the team’s resident Sentinel player. Lastly, we have the Duelist transfer from NRG. Tex joins the team as a Duelist. This team looks good as they have replaced Sayaplayer (whose form last year was impeccable) with Tex, who is more experienced. However, we will soon discover what the team has been cooking up as the upcoming VCT season rolls around.

As for now, this team will complete the next LudwigxTarik invitational in Valorant this weekend. You can get details about the event from Ludwig’s Twitter account. We are linking the tweet below, so it is easy for you to access.

What do you think of this team? Did The Guard manage to impress you last VCT season? Let us know in the comments below!

About the author

Adnan Kachwala is a writer at The SportsRush. He likes to indulge in everything from Gaming to Movies, Finance to Cooking, and beyond. He prefers to spend his spare time reading books, playing video games, or watching Shroud videos on YouTube. A huge fan of wrestling, he has more than 500 hours played on WWE 2K14.

