HBO Max New Releases: February 2023 – Den of Geek









Den of Geek

Ad

We have the highlights of what's coming to and leaving HBO Max in February 2023 including a Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and HBO Max got the memo. With its list of new releases for February 2023, the HBO streamer is bringing a very special Valentine’s Day episode into the fold.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special premieres on Feb. 9 and finds Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together. Consider this a fun little aperitif for the fast approaching Harley Quinn season 3 – which will feature none other than freshly-installed DC czar James Gunn. Other HBO Max original series this month include another C.B. Strike special on Feb. 6 and Spanish-language animated comedy Poor Devil a.k.a. Pobre Diablo on Feb. 17.

February also looks to be a jam-packed month for movies on HBO Max. February 1 sees the arrival of many appealing library titles like Birdman, Casino Royale, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Terminator. Later on HBO Max subscribers will be able to enjoy Edge of Tomorrow (Feb. 7) and Gravity (Feb. 23). There’s also Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm sprinkled in there on Feb. 8 for good measure.

Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 1

A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)

Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)

Another Country, 2022

Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)

Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)

Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)

Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)

Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)

Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)

Cooties, 2014 (HBO)

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)

Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972

Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)

Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Footloose, 1984 (HBO)

Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)

Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)

Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)

Gossip, 2000 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)

Heist, 2001 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)

Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)

I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)

Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)

Luce, 2019 (HBO)

Mandabi, 1968

Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)

Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)

Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)

Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)

Niaye, 1964

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)

Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils, 2022

Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)

Platoon, 1986 (HBO)

Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)

Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)

Superbad, 2007

Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)

So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993

Space is the Place, 1974

Superbad, 2007

Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)

Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)

Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)

Taxi Driver, 1976

Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)

The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)

The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)

The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)

The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)

The Monster, 2016 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

The Show, 2020 (HBO)

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967

The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)

Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)

Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)

You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

February 2

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

February 3

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)

February 6

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)

February 7

All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)

February 8

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 9

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

February 10

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)

February 11

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

February 12

Puppy Bowl XIX

February 14

King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim

February 16

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 17

Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 18

Family Restaurant

February 20

Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim

February 23

Gravity, 2013

February 1

This is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

February 9

Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 10

Central Intelligence, 2016

February 11

Batman Begins, 2005

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

February 12

Vacation, 2015

February 13

Fruitvale Station, 2013

February 24

Boy Interrupted (HBO)

February 28

9½ Weeks, 1986

42, 2013

Above the Rim, 1994

Action Jackson, 1988

After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version (HBO)

American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Assassins, 1995

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Atonement, 2007(HBO)

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

Beau Brummel, 1954

Blood on the Moon, 1948

Blast from the Past, 1999

Blow-Up, 1966

Bombshell, 1933

Bringing Down the House, 2003 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chain Lightning, 1950

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Chips, 2017

Cimarron, 1960

Coming to America, 1988 (HBO)

Contagion, 2011

Crash, 2004

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

Doctor Zhivago, 1965

Double Jeopardy, 1999 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Executive Decision, 1996

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992

Freaks, 1932

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Friday, 1995

Ghost Town, 2008 (HBO)

Gigi, 1958

Going the Distance, 2010

Grand Hotel, 1932

Greased Lightning, 1977

Gridiron Gang, 2006

High Anxiety, 1977 (HBO)

Hairspray, 2007

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932

I Am Legend, 2007

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Libeled Lady, 1936

Limbo, 2021 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006

Love Jones, 1997

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2015 (HBO)

Magic Mike XXL, 2015

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Next Friday, 2000

Open Season, 2006

Open Season 2, 2009

Pacific Rim, 2013 (HBO)

Please Stand By, 2018 (HBO)

Princess of the Row, 2019

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roots (Mini Series),

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Shadow Dancer, 2013 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Show Boat, 1936

Smart People, 2008 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The Craft, 1996

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 (HBO)

The Fog, 2005 (HBO)

The Great Ziegfeld, 1936

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

The Rocker, 2008 (HBO)

The Ruins, 2008 (HBO)

The Savages, 2007 (HBO)

The Sea Wolf, 1941

The Secret Garden, 1993 (HBO)

The Snowman, 2017 (HBO)

The Tailor Of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

The Uninvited, 2009 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wood, 1999 (HBO)

The X-Files, 1998 (HBO)

Two Girls And A Guy, 1998 (HBO)

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (HBO)

Universal Soldier, 2007 (HBO)

Valentine’s Day, 2010

Walking With Dinosaurs 3d, 2013 (HBO)

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Within, 2016

Ad – content continues below

Comment:

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

Ad – content continues below

Ad

The Den of Geek quarterly magazine is packed with exclusive features, interviews, previews and deep dives into geek culture.

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

source







