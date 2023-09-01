Here's when the new iPhone 15 is set to launch in the UAE – What's On Dubai









The countdown is on, Apple’s new phone will be with us in less than a month…

Whether you’re a tech-lover or just in need of an upgrade, listen up…The latest Apple smartphone upgrade, the iPhone 15, is expected to launch Friday, September 22 in the UAE, according to an article by Forbes.

There will be four different models available: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Earlier this month, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 launch would be delayed until October, however, it appears the production schedule is now back on track for the September launch. Given Apple’s special launch event is now confirmed for September 12, pre-orders should begin on Friday, September 15.

According to another article by Forbes, it is rumoured that Apple will be increasing the prices of the Pro and the Pro Max by around Dhs360 and Dhs730 respectively.

Here are the (unofficial) prices of the new iPhone 15 models:

Alternatively, you can trade in your current or old iPhone to save money on your next one.

For the new models, Apple will bring back the standard USB-C chargers. There will also be a new ‘action button’ which will replace the mute switch and can be programmed to perform various different functions.

Both Pro models will move from a stainless steel to titanium chassis, which are lighter and more durable, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a new periscope zoom camera, which is expected to have double the 3x optical zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

