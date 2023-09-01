10 Hidden Gems On Netflix You Need To Watch – Forbes









Discovering movie treasure in the vast ocean of Netflix can be like finding a needle in a haystack. With thousands of movies to choose from, it’s easy to overlook some of the hidden gems, some of the movies that get lost in the constant updates—that’s where I come in. This article is your treasure map, designed to guide you through Netflix’s lesser-known riches.

I’ve scoured the depths and unearthed ten fantastic films that I personally believe go unnoticed in the Netflix library. With so many new movies added each week, it’s easy to miss some of these great finds. And even though some of these movies have decent followings, I don’t believe they’re popular enough. So buckle up for a thrilling journey into the heart of Netflix’s secret vault as we reveal these cinematic gems you absolutely need to see—whether it’s for the first time or for a much-needed rewatch.

Directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha is a black-and-white modern classic that explores friendship and ambitions in the sprawling backdrop of New York City. Gerwig’s performance as the titular character, Frances, is unforgettably vivacious and relatable, as she navigates personal and professional turmoils with an infectious optimism. This mumblecore gem showcases the city’s eclectic charm while painting a candid portrait of millennial life. A striking exploration of modern relationships and aspirations, Frances Ha is a witty, charming, and poignant tale of self-discovery.

A high-octane masterpiece from director Gareth Evans, The Raid takes action cinema to a new level. Indonesian martial arts star Iko Uwais headlines this adrenaline-pumping spectacle, playing a police officer tasked with infiltrating a gangster-infested high-rise. The film is a relentless onslaught of breathtakingly choreographed fight scenes that truly push the boundaries of the action genre. The Raid is an exhilarating, pulse-pounding film that showcases Uwais’s jaw-dropping fighting skills and Evans’s knack for creating heart-stopping action sequences. (By the way: the sequel, The Raid 2, is also on Netflix.)

From the creative mind of director Taika Waititi, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a delightful and heartwarming adventure comedy set in the wilds of New Zealand. It stars Sam Neill and Julian Dennison as an unlikely duo on the run, creating a comedic dynamic that shines with wit, charm, and emotional depth. Waititi’s signature humor blends seamlessly with poignant moments, resulting in a quirky, touching, and genuinely funny film. Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a captivating journey filled with both hilarious and heartrending moments.

St. Vincent, directed by Theodore Melfi, is a heartwarming dramedy featuring an unlikely friendship between a misanthropic war veteran, played to perfection by Bill Murray, and his young, impressionable neighbor, played by Jaeden Martell. This touching narrative is elevated by a memorable supporting cast, including Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts. St. Vincent offers an intimate, often comedic, exploration of solitude, redemption, and unlikely alliances. It is an endearing showcase of Murray’s versatility and the perfect blend of humor and heart.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Stronger is a poignant and inspiring true-life drama that tells the story of Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing, played brilliantly by Jake Gyllenhaal. The film delves into Bauman’s physical and emotional journey, following the horrific event. It’s a testament to human resilience, focusing not only on the struggle but also on the courage and strength of the human spirit. With an unforgettable performance from Gyllenhaal and an emotionally charged narrative, Stronger is a powerful and uplifting film.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, Crimson Peak is a gothic romance that expertly blends horror and melodrama. This visually stunning film features an exceptional cast, including Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain. The story follows a young woman who, upon moving into her new husband’s mysterious mansion, uncovers its chilling secrets. Drenched in symbolic colors and filled with hauntingly beautiful imagery, Crimson Peak showcases del Toro’s talent for combining the grotesque and the beautiful into a captivating, horror-tinged love story.

Lawless, directed by John Hillcoat, is a gritty and gripping period drama set in the Prohibition-era. The film stars Tom Hardy, Shia LaBeouf, and Jason Clarke as the notorious Bondurant brothers, notorious bootleggers in rural Virginia. This intense crime saga delivers a solid mix of violence, tension, and family dynamics. With its gritty atmosphere, compelling performances, particularly from Hardy, and its brooding look at the criminal underworld during Prohibition, Lawless is a riveting exploration of the American outlaw.

Directed by Alan J. Pakula, The Devil’s Own is a compelling thriller that sees Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford share the screen. Pitt plays an IRA operative on the run, while Ford is the unsuspecting New York cop who takes him in. This dynamic leads to a complex game of cat and mouse as loyalties are tested and secrets unveiled. The Devil’s Own showcases Pakula’s expert handling of suspense and moral ambiguity, creating an engaging thriller with a thought-provoking narrative.

Secret Window is a psychological thriller directed by David Koepp, featuring an intense performance from Johnny Depp. Based on a novella by Stephen King, the film follows a troubled writer who, while secluded in a remote cabin, is confronted by a stranger accusing him of plagiarism. As the situation spirals out of control, reality blurs with paranoia and fear. With its gripping plot and Depp’s captivating performance, Secret Window is an engaging exploration of the descent into madness.

From visionary director Bong Joon-ho, Okja is a unique and thought-provoking tale that combines adventure, science fiction, and a deep-seated commentary on animal rights and corporate greed. The film follows a young South Korean girl’s journey to rescue her beloved super-pig, Okja, from the clutches of a multinational company. Featuring performances from Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and An Seo Hyun, Okja is a visually stunning, emotionally stirring film that showcases Bong’s knack for blending genres while offering a touching, social critique.

