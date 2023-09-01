analysis of crypto Cardano e Stellar (XLM) – The Cryptonomist









Ethereum L2: Polygon Labs launches the “Chain Development Kit” (CDK) and ushers in the era of customizable zk blockchains

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

US: proposal to regulate crypto taxes met with disappointment

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

FinTech Festival Asia 2023: Illuminating the Future of Finance and Technology in Asia

Bitget: KCGI 2023 trading tournament has a helicopter among the prizes

Get Ready for the Coolest Party: Bored Ape Yacht Club at NFT Fest Lugano!

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

OKX: the crypto-exchange publishes its $10.4 billion monthly PoR

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum classified as commodities: the final ruling of a New York court

Crypto investors rise in Turkey: KuCoin’s report

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

SEC delays decision on four proposed Bitcoin ETFs: Fidelity, Invesco, WisdomTree and Valkyrie

The situation for Bitcoin after Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC

Will the SEC approve BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF this week?

The first smartphones on Ethereum’s blockchain were all sold in 24 hours

OnlyFans invests in Ethereum: how much did it affect the crypto’s price?

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

Bitcoin mining news: hash power at highs, and earnings at lows

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Oman’s historic leap: $1.1 billion investment in Bitcoin mining

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

USDC dominance dropping on Ethereum since the beginning of the year: stablecoin suffers advance of Tether (USDT)

Binance will discontinue support for BUSD stablecoin by 2024: regulatory concerns

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

OpenSea: Adidas launches RESIDENCY for digital artists as new NFT frontier

Mercedes-Benz launches its third NFT collection in seven chapters

Lufthansa Group to launch Web3 loyalty rewards program on Polygon blockchain

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Cronos Labs: growing use of AI indicates accelerated adoption of blockchain

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Alessia Pannone – 3 Mar 2023

Latest news regarding the crypto assets Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM). All the important recent developments and a price overview. Here are the details.

Cardano (ADA) is an open source cryptocurrency-related project that aims to build a public blockchain platform for smart contract management.

Stellar (XLM), on the other hand, is a decentralized peer-to-peer network that is often considered the main competitor to XRP, although it offers different versions of the same use case.

Summary

The founder of the Cardano crypto network, Charles Hoskinson, stirred up Twitter by apparently backing DOGE. As a result, the asset has risen more than 1% in 24 hours.

In fact, the memecoin, currently with a circulating supply of over 132 billion, has seen a 1% increase in its market capitalization. Many in the Cardano community were surprised by Hoskinson’s post.

The head of Input Output Global has previously expressed disgust with the dog-themed meme currency, claiming that Dogecoin insulted his life’s work. He recalls that DOGE’s original intent was to poke fun at Bitcoin (BTC) and its devoted fan base.

However, it is more likely that Hoskinson is alluding to the Venetian voting procedure of the Renaissance era that was intended to discourage corruption and other forms of political immorality. Venetians chose the head of their republic, the DOGE, through this elaborate process.

The “Age of Voltaire,” the final phase of the Cardano network plan, coincides with Hoskinson’s statements about the “Doge vote.” The creator of Cardano predicts that this will launch the web into a new era of decentralized governance that will set an example for the cryptocurrency industry at large.

By integrating a voting and treasury mechanism, Voltaire would make the network self-sufficient and give ADA holders a voice in determining the future of the network. For example, ADA holders could suggest improvements and upgrades to the network.

If voters approve, the treasury would fund these changes. With Project Catalyst, the network is taking the first steps toward this goal.

To curb illogical behavior, the experimental, decentralized governance process suggests a “liquid democracy” paradigm that combines the best features of direct and representative democracy.

Voters can vote themselves or give that authority to someone they believe to be an expert on the subject.

EGRAG CRYPTO, a major XRP bull, asserted that XLM has a significant price correlation with XRP. The analyst revealed this in a tweet last week, pointing out that the price difference between the two assets is usually between 30% and 40%.

Consequently, he predicts that a higher XRP price will likely lead to a higher XLM price. It is not unusual for cryptocurrencies to move in tandem, as higher Bitcoin prices often lead to a broader market rally.

However, it is interesting to note the average percentage price difference between the two assets with significant links and similarities. EGRAG, using an average price difference of 35%, places XLM at $1.05 if XRP rises to $3 and $9.45 if XRP rises to $27.

#XLM Price in comparison to #XRP:

I've been following #XLM for couple of years & I observed that the price of #XLM is on average 30% to 40% (+ or -) from the Price of #XRP.

If this is the case the below is my #XLM Price prediction.

The more #XRP Moons the more #XLM moons. pic.twitter.com/JFzWKeBXJq

— EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) February 23, 2023



It is worth mentioning that the developer of the Stellar network, which hosts the XLM token, is Jed McCaleb. Notably, McCaleb was also one of the founders of Ripple, with a period as the company’s Chief Technology Officer, just as he is currently at Stellar.

Like XRP, Stellar also promotes XLM’s capabilities as a bridge currency. Recall that EGRAG predicted that XRP would kick off an upward run on 1 July. The analyst arrived at this prediction by pointing out that XRP’s previous bear market lasted 27 months from 2014 to 2017.

In addition, EGRAG noted that the target for this potential price run is the $80 price point, which according to its analysis should come around May 2024. However, this all depends on history repeating itself.

In the short term, the analyst points out that the asset meets resistance at the 300 moving average. According to EGRAG, the 50 moving average, which traders usually use to identify short-term trends, crossing the 300 moving average upward would present a strong buy signal.

Cardano’s price has declined 12.43% in the last 7 days and then dropped further in the last 24 hours, by 3.37% to be exact. However, in the last hour it has risen by 0.01%.

The current price is €0.32 per ADA. Cardano’s price is 89.06% lower than the all-time high of €2.92. The current circulating supply is 34,670,942,593.105 ADA.

The price of ADA is falling below the moving average lines, dropping to a low of $0.34.

As the cryptocurrency is currently making an upward correction, bullish people are buying the dips. The high of $0.36 represents resistance for the upward correction.

If the altcoin approaches the oversold area of $0.34, it should fall. However, the oversold area has held since 24 January.

In any case, the slump will start again if Cardano loses the current support. The cryptocurrency’s value will continue to fall until it reaches a low of $0.26 or $0.32. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.3612.

On the other hand, the price of Stellar has also fallen 7.55% in the past 7 days. And it has continued to fall by 2.69% in the past 24 hours. However, in the last hour, the price has risen 0.14%.

The current price is €0.0797 for XLM. Stellar’s price is 91.00% lower than the all-time high of €0.89. The current outstanding bid is 26,429,703,531.32 XLM. In any case, Stellar seems to be one of the crypto assets that are leading the charge in the industry.

In fact, Stellar (XLM) is currently ranked 30th in market capitalization. Both experts and investors are positive on Stellar (XLM) for 2023, as they believe the project has enormous potential. In 2023, Stellar (XLM) is up more than 24%.



Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Marco Cavicchioli – 1 Sep 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







