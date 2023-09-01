Bitcoin price rally (BTC/USD) – The Cryptonomist









Ethereum L2: Polygon Labs launches the “Chain Development Kit” (CDK) and ushers in the era of customizable zk blockchains

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

US: proposal to regulate crypto taxes met with disappointment

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

FinTech Festival Asia 2023: Illuminating the Future of Finance and Technology in Asia

Bitget: KCGI 2023 trading tournament has a helicopter among the prizes

Get Ready for the Coolest Party: Bored Ape Yacht Club at NFT Fest Lugano!

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

OKX: the crypto-exchange publishes its $10.4 billion monthly PoR

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum classified as commodities: the final ruling of a New York court

Crypto investors rise in Turkey: KuCoin’s report

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

SEC delays decision on four proposed Bitcoin ETFs: Fidelity, Invesco, WisdomTree and Valkyrie

The situation for Bitcoin after Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC

Will the SEC approve BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF this week?

The first smartphones on Ethereum’s blockchain were all sold in 24 hours

OnlyFans invests in Ethereum: how much did it affect the crypto’s price?

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

Bitcoin mining news: hash power at highs, and earnings at lows

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Oman’s historic leap: $1.1 billion investment in Bitcoin mining

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

USDC dominance dropping on Ethereum since the beginning of the year: stablecoin suffers advance of Tether (USDT)

Binance will discontinue support for BUSD stablecoin by 2024: regulatory concerns

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

OpenSea: Adidas launches RESIDENCY for digital artists as new NFT frontier

Mercedes-Benz launches its third NFT collection in seven chapters

Lufthansa Group to launch Web3 loyalty rewards program on Polygon blockchain

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Cronos Labs: growing use of AI indicates accelerated adoption of blockchain

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Andrea Porcelli – 18 Jan 2023

Bitcoin has started its 2023, in the best possible way, the price of the crypto against the dollar (USD) increased by about 28%. In fact, Bitcoin reached $21,000 last Saturday for the first time in months.

Clearly, the peak is really still a long way off. But the news of a positive rally gives optimism to the whole industry. The whole industry is worried about inflation, news like this is great for a positive feeling toward the future.

Summary

Last year was not a good year for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, amid scandals and insolvencies in the industry. The collapse of FTX caused a very large sector backlog, not to mention also the monetary situation regarding inflation.

One thing that is clear without any doubt is that the FTX meltdown has greatly affected the market, leading to the ruin of several companies, such as the Winklevoss twins’ company, Gemini.

It created new issues, destroying the trust of users in the crypto world. However, the whole market crisis of 2022 is not entirely related to FTX, which led to the collapse of many exchanges, the loss of many tokens, and the failure of much of the market.

Inflation and the major setback of the broader market tied to central banks were also predominant factors for the 2022 decline.

Crisis that led Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to fall past minimum supports, moving away from the full value reached from 2020 to early 2021.

Nevertheless, analysts are proactive; in fact, it is thought that several factors in the short term will lead to a rise in Bitcoin.

Among the factors is a high likelihood that interest rates will fall, there could be talk of a new monetary policy.

In fact, inflation is calming down and economic indicators are showing positive signs, especially in the United States. Traders are optimistic a cooling of inflation would mean a potential reversal of the trend, finally putting an end to bear markets.

The end of 2022, brought a slow cooling of inflation, in fact in December the consumer price index fell 0.1%, meeting expectations. The main reason for the easing of inflation came from a sharp drop in gasoline prices, which are now lower on an annual basis.

The year 2022 saw inflation end the year with a significant retreat. Consumer prices recorded one of the largest declines since the start of the pandemic.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures the cost of a broad basket of goods and services, fell 0.1% for the month, in line with the Dow Jones estimate. This amounts to the largest month-on-month decline since April 2020, since most of the country was in lockdown to fight Covid.

Taming inflation is one of the goals for 2023. If consumer prices continue to fall and inflation is better managed, then the market will have growth potential.

“The most important macro data investors are focusing on is the weak services PMI and the trending down of employment and wage data. This coupled with downwards trend in inflation has led to improving confidence, while it comes at a time when valuations for Bitcoin… are close to all time lows. The prospect of looser monetary policy off the back of weaker macro data and low valuations is what has led this rally.”

So said James Butterfill, head of research at digital asset management firm CoinShares.

Bitcoin prediction

Last week’s incredible rally marks a possible recovery for Bitcoin. After a long time, the currency moves above $20,000. Despite concerns about the global economic situation, Bitcoin this week pushed +28%, touching one of the highest points in recent months.

The event gave a glimmer of hope for investors, who are ready for the end of the bear market and the beginning of a new positive trend. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization of crypto, is slowly approaching $1 trillion.

Bitcoin’s short-term predictions, anticipate that by April Bitcoin will touch the new $25,000 resistance. Meanwhile, if inflation were to fall, Bitcoin’s potential growth would soar.

“Bitcoin looks to have recoupled with macro data as investors shrug off the FTX collapse,”

concluded James Butterfill.

Marco Cavicchioli – 1 Sep 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







