Original Documentary 'Stan Lee' Arrives on Disney+ June 16 – Marvel

Speaking to Marvel.com, Iman Vellani previewed what's to come for Kamala Khan in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant' and broke down her first comic book writing experience.
Comics
Check out new covers and a special trailer for 'G.O.D.S.,' the new series from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti arriving in October.
Comics
Check out the cover of November's 'Moon Knight' #29, part of a shocking story coming to Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's hit run.
Comics
What is the Hellfire Club? Discover the history of this secret society and Emma Frost's connection to it as it evolves for 'Fall of X!'
Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is a stunning visual guide created in collaboration with Marvel Studios by DK, the award-winning global book publisher and a division of Penguin Random House.
What lies at the crossroads of science and magic? A modern myth of the Marvel Universe arrives this fall in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's ‘G.O.D.S.’!
Check out Luna Snow's newly released single! 'I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)' * Performed By: Jieun(from Busters), Kimnara(vocalist) * Composed / Lyrics By: Shark, Jedi / Danny Koo * Produced By: Marbling
This summer, a brand new original documentary about Stan Lee will arrive on Disney+, after first having a premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Stan Lee will premiere on Disney+ on June 16, 2023, and find the poster for the upcoming doc below!
In late 2022, Marvel.com celebrated what would have been Lee's 100th birthday and honored his life and legacy legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more. We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos.
Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok!
