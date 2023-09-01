iPhone 15 Pro Rumor Recap: 12 New Features and Changes Expected – MacRumors









Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more.



Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

With over a month to go until the iPhone 15 lineup is unveiled, additional features could be rumored, so keep tabs on our iPhone 15 Pro roundup.

