Amazon Fire Kids tablets are up to 45 percent off right now – Engadget









Amazon is running another sale on its own products and this time around it’s on Fire Kids tablets . Those looking for a way to keep kids entertained in the back seat on a long car ride might want to take a look at the latest Fire 7 Kids tablet. The 16GB model has dropped from $110 to $60 . That’s just $5 more than the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Doubling the internal storage to 32GB will only cost an extra $5 . A microSD slot allows you to add up to 1TB additional storage.

Amazon’s smallest tablet for kids comes with a two-year, worry-free guarantee.

The tablet, which is designed for youngsters aged three to seven, comes with a rugged protective case with built-in stand and a two-year worry-free guarantee. Also included is a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ , which includes thousands of books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills, all of which are ad-free. You’ll be able to filter age-based content, set time limits and open access to apps such as Disney+ and Netflix via the parent dashboard.

Amazon says the latest version of the tablet delivers 30 percent faster performance than the previous generation and double the RAM at 2GB. The company says Fire 7 Kids will run for up to 10 hours on a single charge and it has a USB-C port rather than the micro-USB port of older models.

In case you feel a little more screen real estate is in order, the sale also includes a good deal on our pick for the best tablet for children, the Fire HD 10 Kids. That model is 30 percent off at $140 . The Fire HD 10 Kids is just over 10 ounces heavier than the smaller model at 25.2 ounces (716 grams), so it’s maybe better suited for resting on a surface than the back of a car.

The 10.1-inch Full HD device also comes with a case and a year of Amazon Kids+. Amazon says it’ll run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. As with the Fire 7 Kids, this tablet has 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing cameras with 720p video capture capabilities.

