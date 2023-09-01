How to uninstall Valorant in 2023 – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Knowing how to uninstall Valorant can help you free up a lot of space, so here are all the steps you need to take to remove the game from your PC — as well as reinstalling it if you change your mind.
Riot Games’ highly competitive FPS game, Valorant, can be extremely competitive and may not be for everyone. With its high skill ceiling and ever-expanding roster of Agents, there’s certainly a lot to keep up with. As a result, players may want to uninstall Valorant for a variety of reasons.
Whether you’re just tired of playing the game in general or just wish to free up some space on your PC, knowing how to uninstall Valorant is can be extremely helpful. So, for whatever reason you wish to remove Valorant from your PC, then be sure to follow our handy guide.
Valorant can’t instantly be uninstalled from the Control Panel – instead, you’ll need to first exit the Vanguard anti-cheat. So, if you find that you can’t uninstall Valorant, then this is likely the main reason.
Uninstalling Valorant is fairly simple and can be done in a matter of seconds, so be sure to follow the instructions outlined below.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
If you’ve followed the instructions above, then Valorant will be successfully removed from your PC. You should also notice that Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat will no longer appear when you start up your system as well.
If you wish to reinstall Valorant onto your PC, then simply follow the instructions below:
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about uninstalling Valorant and how to reinstall the game. Make sure you check out our Valorant page for all the latest news and guides.
How many people play Valorant? | All Valorant skin bundles | How to change Valorant username | How to fix Valorant voice chat | Best Valorant crosshair settings | When is the next Valorant Night Market? | Can you play Valorant on Mac? | Where to buy Valorant gift cards
Home Latest News How to uninstall Valorant in 2023 – Dexerto