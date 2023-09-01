iPhone 15 Pro: Rumors, leaks, and everything we know so far about … – XDA Developers









Apple could unveil its new flagship iPhones on Sept. 12!

If you're looking for the best iPhone to buy, then you may want to hold off on the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 15 on Sept. 12. So, for a similar price, you could end up owning a flagship phone with higher-end specifications. In this article, we will take a look at the rumors revolving around Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This should help you get a sense of what's new in these phones prior to their imminent launch.

For the past few years, Apple has been using the following naming scheme: iPhone Mini, iPhone, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. On the iPhone 14 lineup, the company dropped the Mini variant in favor of a larger, 6.7-inch Plus model. That likely won't change in 2023, which would leave us with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Rumors had pointed to the possibility of Apple introducing an Ultra edition, but this likely won't occur until late 2024. The highest-end iPhone 16 could have its own exclusive features, resulting in the following lineup: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Ultra.

Apple has sent out invites to a special event it will be holding on Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT. During this event, we expect the Cupertino firm to officially reveal the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Customers may be able to pre-order these devices later that week, with availability to potentially follow a week later.

With the introduction of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came the birth of the controversial Dynamic Island. While some users are fascinated by how it behaves and adapts to the on-screen content, others despise its very existence. The good or bad news, depending on the user category you fall into, is that the Dynamic Island is likely here to stay. All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature this software/hardware magic, so you'll get it whether you get a regular iPhone 15 or a Pro.

We expect the always-on display feature to remain supported exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro models. It's also unlikely Apple will drop 120Hz ProMotion support on the highest-end models since the company typically doesn't devolve. Expectedly, we also believe the iPhone 15 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max goes for a 6.7-inch one. Ultimately, we aren't expecting any display upgrades in the Pro department, apart from slightly thinner bezels, which could be accompanied by a 0.1-inch screen size increase.

With the EU forcing phone manufacturers to adopt a common charging port, we're almost sure Apple will make the switch to USB-C in 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max replacing the eon-old Lightning port. This would allow users to carry fewer cables when moving around since most recent gadgets recharge through the USB Type-C standards. Some people argue that Lightning is more durable than USB Type-C. While this might be true, the latter supports faster data transfer speeds.

As for ports, we expect Apple to still exclude the physical SIM tray in the U.S. The company could even expand this change to more regions that are ready for the eSIM-only solution. While I doubt Apple will force the entire world to depend on the eSIM-only execution in 2023, it could possibly roll out this change in the upcoming years.

Moving on to design, we read that Apple could replace the physical buttons with solid-state buttons with haptic feedback. The company has already applied this technique to the Home button on some previous iPhones. The highest-end iPhone 15 models were rumored to get this treatment on its power and volume buttons, in addition to the silent switch. However, a more recent report indicates that the iPhone maker could postpone this change until late 2024 since it could be facing some technical difficulties. Despite that, the silent switch on the iPhone 15 Pro may still be replaced by a multifunctional Action button that users could potentially remap and even be used to control the camera.

Apart from buttons, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly ditch the stainless steel build in favor of titanium. The chassis could also retire the boxed design and introduce slightly more rounded edges. Furthermore, the company could redesign the internals to make the Pro iPhones more repairable. The change has already been applied to the regular iPhone 14 models but not the Pro ones. By going this route, the firm unifies the entire iPhone line's reparability.

Lastly, there have also been rumors about Apple potentially refreshing the finishes by offering Dark Blue, Silver, Space Black, and Titan Gray colorways. The company could also include a matching charging cable in the box

For years, Apple has supported wired and wireless charging on iPhones. The highest-end models get both Qi and MagSafe support, allowing users to choose their preferred option. That's in addition to wired connections through the Lightning port, although, as we previously mentioned, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly finally make the switch to USB Type-C with support for up to 35W charging. We can also safely assume that the 2023 iPhones will support the Qi and MagSafe wireless charging standards. Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly adopt the Qi2 standard, which builds upon Qi and introduces alignment magnets that act similarly to MagSafe. With Apple likely dropping Lightning, one charging-related item remains on our wishlist.

Certain manufacturers, including Samsung, have supported reverse wireless charging on their phones for years now. For the unfamiliar, this feature allows users to turn the back of their phones into a Qi pad. This makes charging wireless earbuds or smartwatches easy when on the go. We only hope Apple introduces it on the iPhone 15 series, even if it is just a Pro exclusive.

Apple started including year-old chipsets on regular iPhones with the launch of the 14 series. So while the iPhone 14 Pro models got a taste of 2022's A16 Bionic chip, the regular 14 and 14 Plus had to settle for 2021's A15 Bionic. We expect the iPhone maker to adopt this strategy indefinitely in an attempt to boost Pro sales further. This would mean that only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get the upcoming A17 Bionic chip. The regular models will likely stick to the A16.

And speaking of chips, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could introduce an upgraded ultra-wideband chip. For reference, Apple first introduced the U1 chip when it debuted the iPhone 11. Since then, the company has used it in many of its products, including flagship Apple Watches, HomePods, AirTags, and more. This enables these devices to gain spatial awareness of their positioning, which would unlock more precise tracking and features. To accommodate the Vision Pro, though, Apple will seemingly switch the production process of the ultra-wideband chip from 16nm to 7nm. This would likely boost its performance and reduce its energy consumption.

Considering Apple just upgraded the wide lens from 12MP to 48MP, we don't expect it to see major changes in 2023. There is a chance that Apple will depend on Sony's newest image sensor, which cuts down on over- and under-saturation. Of course, we could see new camera shooting modes or other gimmicks. There aren't any reports regarding a major camera overhaul, either.

However, Apple might start distinguishing between its Pro iPhone models, starting with the camera hardware. The larger iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have an all-new periscope lens and a different lens arrangement to accommodate the new tech. So the telephoto and ultrawide cameras could swap positions.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6x optical zoom range and supports up to 15x digital zoom. If the company introduces a periscope lens on the Pro Max variant, we could see a wider optical zoom range, allowing users to retain acceptable photographic qualities when shooting far subjects. I'm almost sure the feature will also have a ridiculous marketing name assuming it actually debuts.

In 2022, Apple started heavily distinguishing between the regular and Pro iPhones, although the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are pretty much identical apart from the screen size difference. Similarly, users would only buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max if they wanted a larger display on a Pro unit. It seems that this will be changing in 2023.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might not have any differences apart from the screen/battery sizes. However, the Pro models might start disintegrating into their own separate identities. By potentially adopting a periscope camera (and possibly other) exclusives on the Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro could become a "mid-range" premium iPhone as the Pro Max steals the highest-end crown and leaves the 15 and 15 Plus with the "low-end" price tag.

