New Netflix Series Coming in 2023 and Beyond – What's on Netflix

by Kasey Moore

Welcome to your big preview of every new Netflix Original series Netflix has in development to debut in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

Please note that this list may include some shows that may release in 2022, and we’re limiting it to only English-language shows. We’ll also skip over reality series and docuseries.

Additionally, this list only includes brand-new debut shows and not returning shows. We’ve got a separate guide for all the renewed Netflix shows, including Stranger Things, The Crown, Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and more.

Enough caveats? We think so. Let’s begin with our comprehensive preview of the new Netflix series on the way.

Director: Regina King

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Chanté Adams, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Tom Pelphrey

Read our full preview for Netflix’s limited series for A Man in Full.

Pictures: Getty Images

David E. Kelley is behind this new adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel.

Jeff Daniels leads the cast and plays the role of Charlie Croker, a real estate mogul who falls on hard times as he faces bankruptcy but goes to extraordinary lengths to keep his business going.

Showrunner: Albert Kim

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu

Read more about what we know about Netflix’s live-action Avatar remake here.

Avatar: The Last Airbender concept art – Picture: Netflix

Filmed throughout 2022 on state-of-the-art LED sets, this live-action adaptation is of the beloved Nickelodeon series.

It tells the story of Aang, a young boy who possesses the ability to wield all the elemental powers.

Showrunner: Jez Scharf

Director: Nash Edgerton

Cast: Will Forte, David Wilmot, Robyn Cara, Siobhán Cullen

Read our preview on Netflix’s Bodkin (aka On Record).

Picture: Twitter/GilmartinElaine

Filming throughout the latter half of 2022 is the new series from producers Barack and Michelle Obama.

Here’s a rundown on what you can expect from the new mystery series:

“A group of podcasters set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. But when they start to pull the strings, they find a story much bigger and stranger than they could have imagined.”

Writer: John Collee

Picture: Brisbane Festival

Based on the book by Trent Dalton and previously adapted into a stage play, this new Australian series is filming from the summer of 2022 through to the end of 2022.

The story follows a working-class Brisbane teenager navigating the world of drug addiction, ex-cons, poverty, and violence.

Executive Producers: Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler

Picture: Universal Pictures

First appearing in 1932, Conan the Barbarian is a fictional hero that was most famously bought to the screen in the 80s with Arnold Schwarzenegger bringing the character to life.

Netflix has been developing the show for a couple of years now with a series expected to be still in active development.

Showrunner: Beth Schwartz and Steve Yockey

Cast: Kassius Nelson, Jayden Revri, George Rexstrew

Read our preview for Dead Boy Detectives here.

Picture: DC Comics

Originally set to release at HBO Max, this DC series adaptation made a late move to Netflix after already commencing production.

The series moves to Netflix to sit alongside another Neil Gaiman adaptation in the form of The Sandman, which is returning for new episodes.

The story is described as a “fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace.”

Cast: Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar

Picture: Netflix

The eighth major series adaptation of Harlan Coben’s significant works from Netflix will be set in Britain.

Per Netflix:

“Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…”

Producers: Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan

Read our preview for Netflix’s Horizon adaptation here.

Picture: PlayStation

Adapting the video game franchise from PlayStation, this new series follows the games’ storyline in the 31st century, where humans live in scattered tribes and are threatened by rogue robots.

Playstation Productions and Sony Pictures Television are producing for Netflix.

Creator: Charlie Covell

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Stanley Townsend, Billie Piper, Cliff Curtis

Picture: Getty Images

Filming in the United Kingdom, this ambitious drama series will see Jeff Goldblum play the role of Zeus. Not sold yet? Here’s a bit more. Described as a dark comedy, it reimagines Greek mythology, exploring “gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.”

Creator: Jess Kimball Leslie

Cast: Glenn Close, Amy Adams

Read our preview of Netflix’s Kings of America.

Picture: Getty Images

This new limited series comes from one of the producers of HBO’s Succession and tells the story of three powerful women whose lives were intertwined, with Walmart at the center of the story.

It’s unclear where this is in development, given it’s been several years since the announcement.



Netflix’s first foray into the Millarworld didn’t pan out too well, with Jupiter’s Legacy being canned after a single season.

Hoping to right the ship, there are several confirmed TV series in development at Netflix, including:

Showrunner: Melanie Halsall

Cast: Marc Blucas, Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Zoe Soul

Read our preview on My Life with the Walter Boys.

Picture: GoodReads

Based on the Ali Novak novel, this new series is a family coming-of-age series that’s set to consist of 10 episodes and wrapped filming in August 2022.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect:

“Following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 16-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian – and 12 very rowdy kids.”

Sony Pictures Television and Komixx Entertainment are behind the series.

Showrunners: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Cast: C. Thomas Howell, Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Lori Petty, Virginia Madsen

Picture: Getty Images

From Counter Balance Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television comes a new show from the creators of the hit show Cobra Kai.

Here’s the official rundown on what to expect from Obliterated:

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Showrunner: Steven Maeda

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar, Jacob Gibson

Read our preview on Netflix’s One Piece live-action series.

Picture: Netflix

From Tomorrow Studios (the production company behind Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop) comes their most ambitious anime to live-action adaptation in One Piece.

With Marc Jobst set to direct some of the episodes, the series will see a young pirate captain setting out to sea to look for mythical treasure and become the one true Pirate King.

Director: Tom Verica

Cast: Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel

Read our preview for the Bridgerton spin-off here.

Coming to Netflix in May 2023.

Picture: Netflix

Shonda Rhimes came over to Netflix from ABC and blew everyone away with her first major series for the service in the form of Bridgerton. As a successful property, Netflix has given a limited series order to a spin-off that looks at the younger years of one of the pivotal characters in the series, Queen Charlotte.

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, Andrew Scott



Picture: IMDb

Originally set to release on Showtime in the United States, Ripley will now release globally on Netflix.

The period drama series tells the story of Tom Ripley, a grifter who operated in the early 1960s and is hired by a man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

Showrunners: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Read our preview for Something is Killing the Children.



Based on the comics by James Tynion IV, Boom! Studios will adapt the series for Netflix. Follows a teen survivor in a town ravaged by child-eating monsters.

Mike Flanagan was originally due to spearhead the series for Netflix but dropped out of the project with Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese taking over showrunning duties instead.

Showrunner: Rapman

Cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba

Read our preview for SUPACELL here.

Picture: Getty Images

Originating out of the United Kingdom is this new superhero series which comes from Rapman (best known for Blue Story and Top Boy).

The series is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. The only thing these people have in common is that they’re Black South Londoners.

Creator: Kurt Sutter

Kurt Sutter – Picture: Getty Images

First in development in 2021 and ordered into a series in 2022, this new Western series will come from the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C.

Here’s the official rundown on what you can expect:

“As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Creator/Showrunner: Kathleen Jordan

Picture: Wikipedia

From the same team behind Netflix’s canceled Teenage Bounty Hunters and executive producer Jenji Kohan.

The series is described as a 14th Century Soapy Drama and has been given an 8-episode order. Set during the Black Death pandemic, we’ll follow a handful of nobles invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday.

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Paola Nunez



The last project from the master of horror, Mike Flanagan, is The Fall of the House of Usher, a new limited series based on a short story by Edgar Allan Poe.

Not too much has been revealed about the plot, but here’s what we know so far:

“The drama is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities. The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

Creator: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Theo James, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson

Read our preview of the upcoming series The Gentlemen.

Picture: Miramax

Following the success of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen movie, we’ll return to the world with a new series adaptation that began filming at the end of 2022.

Miramax Television is behind the production and the cast for the series includes Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kaya Scodelario.

Showrunners: Stephen Belber and V.J. Boyd

Cast: Marsha Stephanie Blake, Colman Domingo, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, and Tamsin Topolski

Read our preview for Netflix’s The Madness here.

Pictures: Getty Images / IMDb

Chernin Entertainment are behind this new limited series thriller about a media pundit who stumbles upon a murder and must fight to survive.

Filming throughout most of 2023 and scheduled to wrap in August 2023.

Showrunner: Shawn Ryan

Cast: Simone Kessell, Hong Chau, Richard Harmon, D.B. Woodside, Enrique Murciano, Rebecca Staab

Coming to Netflix: March 23rd, 2023

Read our full preview of Netflix’s upcoming series, The Night Agent.

Picture: Netflix

Employing the showrunner of The Shield and S.W.A.T., Netflix will be releasing a new thriller adaptation based on the novel by Matthew Quirk.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“A low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Showrunners: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Cast: Eliza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Tsai Chin

Read our preview for Netflix’s The Three-Body Problem.

Picture: The Three-Body Problem book cover

From the creators of Game of Thrones comes their most ambitious project to date, attempting to adapt the complex and beloved sci-fi novel series that originates out of China.

The Three-Body Problem depicts humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

Showrunners: Maurice Williams and Ian Edelman

Read our preview for The Vince Staples Show on Netflix.

Picture: Getty Images

Loosely inspired by singer/songwriter Vince Staples’ life, The Vince Staples Show is a dramedy set in his hometown of Long Beach, California.

Director: Philip Abraham

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro

Read our preview for the new action comedy series here.

Coming to Netflix in May 2023.

Picture: Netflix

Skydance Television is one of the production companies behind this new global spy adventure series that Arnold Schwarzenegger helms.

The series is about a father and daughter who learn they’ve been working for the CIA for years but slowly unravels the mystery behind their odd relationship.

It was filmed from May 2022 to the end of August 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Created by: Jenny Han

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee

Picture: Netflix

Serving as a spin-off to the hit-teen movie franchise To All The Boys, this series will focus on Anna Cathcart’s character, Kitty.

Here’s the official logline for the new series:

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Pictures: Getty Images

Picture: Moonbug Entertainment

Picture: DreamWorks Animation

Picture: Polygon Pictures

Picture: Powerhouse Animation

Picture: Disney



Want to see Netflix’s movie slates for 2023 and beyond? We have a preview for that too.

