Tether (USDT) and Tradecurve to help tackle hyperinflation in … – Crypto News Flash









Latin America has seen an enormous surge in crypto adoption, especially in nations with uncontrolled inflation. Residents all over the world are leveraging stablecoins like Tether (USDT) to combat hyperinflation. Argentina is a prime example where the Peso suffers from an inflation rate exceeding 100%, and Argentinians have begun storing their savings in Tether (USDT).



Analysts have quickly pointed to a new DeFi protocol, Tradecurve (TCRV), that could similarly aid Argentina in tackling hyperinflation by introducing direly needed investment vehicles.

Tradecurve is a next-gen trading platform that aims to introduce a new standard in the crypto world where any participant can trade on any market. Tether (USDT) has introduced a stable store of value for Argentinians. Tradecurve (TCRV) now provides an investment vehicle by allowing these residents to access stock, crypto, forex, and commodities markets from a single user interface.



Traders built Tradecurve for traders and replaced high commissions that slowly erode a trader’s profitably with transparent on-chain pricing models. The platform is fully decentralized, and users always control their own assets.

The team behind Tradecurve also understands that there are nations worldwide where retail investors cannot access derivatives or any crypto trading services. For this reason, Tradecurve features no KYC, and users can access the platform anonymously.



Tradecurve will implement Proof of Reserves, has sketched plans to draw 100,000 users to the platform in the first three months of operation, and ultimately aims to be a top global trading platform toppling the current centralized dominance of entities like Robin Hood, OKB, and Huobi.



Analysts have already forecast a 5,000% surge for $TCRV, given that holders gain access to Tradecurve’s AI-trading algorithms. As $TCRV is stakeable it opens up dual sources of passive income. And the hype surrounding the presale has analysts comparing it to the Binance ICO, where BNB was listed for $0.15. Analysts remain confident that although history does not repeat itself, it certainly rhymes.

Tether (USDT) has been making serious inroads into Argentina and helping residents tackle inflation. Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 with the United States dollar backed by a basket of cash, short-dated treasuries, precious metals, and, even more recently, Bitcoin (BTC).



In Argentina, where citizens often have to pay high exchange rates due to demand for the dollar, Tether (USDT) provides an easy access point to the US dollar. Citizens can circumvent unfair exchange rates; better still, Tether (USDT) is digitized, meaning it can be sent anywhere within minutes.



Tether (USDT) recently partnered with KriptonMarket to bring stablecoin payments to Buenos Aires’ Central Market, and merchants can even pay their staff in stablecoin. The impact Tether (USDT) is having on Argentina cannot be understated. Similarly, Tradecurve’s impact through opening up global markets should not be underestimated, and investors can front-run this opportunity by participating in the presale.



