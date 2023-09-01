How to Get the Cat Crosshair in Valorant? – AFK Gaming









Cover-Credits:

Riot Games

Valorant allows players to create their own unique crosshairs and provides them with clearcut settings in-game to do so. Valorant crosshairs can be played around with by navigating to the game settings and by going to the crosshair section. Though crosshairs have a big impact on the game, players often try out creative, unique crosshairs to evoke laughs from their teammates or impress them. If a player’s aim is immaculate and they want to have a little fun in the game, they can sport creative Valorant crosshairs in pubs and game modes where the ranked rating is not in play. We’ve seen creative crosshairs including the heart, glasses, and the Rolex watch in the past, and the latest one to make the list is the cat crosshair in Valorant.

Riot Games released new quality of life (QOL) changes to crosshair and crosshair settings in Valorant via Patch 5.04 after listening to player feedback and opinions. Since then, players have turned into artists in-game, showing off their cool crosshairs. Riot made the crosshair creation process very simple and straightforward with multiple updates over the last few months. It is easier than ever before for players as they just need to copy others’ crosshairs in Valorant.

To edit and create crosshairs in Valorant, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the settings icon in the top-right corner of the main menu

Navigate to Crosshair

Go to the Primary section

Create New Profile

Crosshair Color (White): White (#FFFFFF)

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 0, 3

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 2, 0

Outer Line Thickness: 9

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Vcrdb

If you don’t want to change every setting and fine-tune them one by one, you can simply copy the following code onto your Valorant settings to get the cat crosshair.

Cat crosshair code: 0;P;c;8;h;0;d;1;b;1;z;3;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;0;0v;3;0g;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1v;0;1g;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Note that you can choose different colors for the cat crosshair and it does not necessarily have to be white.



source







