Cardano Price Forecast as Blockchain's Total Value Locked Figure … – Cryptonews









According to data from DeFi Llama, the ADA-denominated value of cryptocurrency locked within the Cardano blockchain has reached an all-time high of 341 million ADA – indicating growing adoption of the platform.

ADA is the token that powers Cardano’s smart-contract-enabled high-performance blockchain that is seen as a rival to the Ethereum blockchain.

The ecosystem got a boost earlier this year upon the launch of the Djed over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin, which has opened new yield farming possibilities in the Cardano DeFi ecosystem.

Djed’s circulating supply is already around 2.1 million, while the protocol has a reserve ratio of 471%, according to the project’s website.

Despite the recent rise in the ADA-denominated value of Cardano’s TVL, a significant fall in the USD-denominated price of ADA in the last few weeks means that the USD-denominated TVL on the Cardano blockchain remains well below its early 2022 highs.

The highest TVL Cardano ever saw was over $430 million around 12 months ago.

Back then, Cardano’s price was closer to $3 per token. As of the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands just above $0.31, down around 90% from its all-time highs, and down 25% since finding strong resistance in the $0.42 area in early February.

The cryptocurrency’s aggressive drop in the last few weeks comes amid broader crypto market weakness as a result of strength in the US dollar, US yields and weakness in equities as traders price in a more hawkish Fed tightening outlook for the year.

Crypto-specific concerns are also hitting the market, like the recent downfall of crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank and ongoing jitters about a regulatory crackdown in the US.

Cardano’s drop this week means the cryptocurrency has fallen below all of its major moving averages. Moreover, the cryptocurrency now appears to be in a downtrend that goes all the way back to June 2022.

ADA/USD’s failure to break decisively above its 200-Day Moving Average last month is another sign that there wasn’t enough momentum for a significant positive shift in the near-term price outlook.

Technically speaking, the outlook for the cryptocurrency isn’t looking great in the near term, with a fallback under $0.30 looking highly likely. That would open the door to a drop back to late-2022 lows in the $0.24 area, a further 24% decline from current levels.

However, given that the 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching oversold territory, it likely won’t be a straight line lower as it has been in the last few weeks.

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

