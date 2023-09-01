Avalanche price analysis: AVAX rises at $14.48 following an entirely … – Cryptopolitan









Avalanche price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency is bullish today and is looking to break out of its current trading range. The digital asset has been in a range between $14.46 and $14.48 for the last 24 hours, but the recent surge suggests that it is ready to push higher. The market sentiment is also positive, and it is currently trading above the $14.4 level. The bulls might push prices higher to test the $14.64 resistance level. However, if the bulls fail to break this level, then prices will likely remain range-bound. Support for the AVAXUSD pair is seen at the $14.10 level, and if this breaks, then we will likely see a retest of the $14.08 support. The trading volume for the AVAX/USD pair has increased significantly and is currently at $127 million in the past few days as more investors are looking to enter the market while the market capitalization is trading at $4.7 billion.

The 1-day Avalanche price analysis shows that the bulls are in a strong position and are likely to break out of the current trading range. The market sentiment is also positive, and if the price breaks above $14.64, then we can expect it to move toward its all-time high of $14.50. The market’s volatility has also been increasing, showing a higher level of activity in the market.

The upper limit of the Bollinger Band is $20.794, and the lower limit is $13.281. The long-term outlook for Avalanche remains bullish as more investors look to enter the market. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also in the bullish zone, indicating that the buyers are in control of the market. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator is above the signal line, indicating that the momentum is in favor of the bulls.

The 4-hour Avalanche price analysis shows AVAX prices have been trading along an ascending support line. The AVAX prices are testing the ascending support line, and if the bulls can hold it, then we could see prices rally. Moreover, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) show a bullish crossover as the histogram is rising above the signal line.

Avalanche price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.40, signifying that the crypto is in a state of equilibrium and could be ready to enter an uptrend. The upper limit of Bollinger’s band is present at $15.172, which serves as a resistance point for AVAX. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is currently at $13.965, which serves as another support point for AVAX.

In conclusion, the Avalanche price analysis demonstrates that the coin is trading in a bullish trend and that new all-time highs are likely to be reached soon. The price could soar to new all-time highs if it breaks out of its present range, as the technical indicators are displaying strong bullish momentum. The currency is anticipated to maintain its current rise and hit new all-time highs in the near future.

