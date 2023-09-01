The Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime – Esquire









It’s time to put that Prime subscription to good use, people—and the likes of AIR and Top Gun: Maverick are a good start.

We all know

Amazon is the land of Prime deals and two-day shipping, but we often forget it’s a streaming hub, too. Over the past few years, Amazon Prime Video has collected hundreds of movies for subscribers to watch, ranging from acquired titles to original programming. All you need is an Amazon Prime account to unlock the magic. What’s not to love? If I had to choose, (and in this case, I must!) I’d say Prime Video’s biggest flaw is its main attraction: the sheer volume of options. Though exciting, it can also be overwhelming—but that’s where your friends at Esquire come in.

Picking a movie should be a relaxing experience, right? So stop scrolling through the queue. We’ve already done that part for you. From blockbusters like AIR and Creed III to the Amazon Original rom-com Ticket to Paradise, classics like Boyz In The Hood, Men in Black, and everything in between. Happy streaming.

Knock at the Cabin is an end-of-the-world thriller with a shocking twist. (Classic M. Night Shyamalan.) The film takes place at a remote cabin in the woods, which a family has rented out for a relaxing vacation. Their trip is cut short when intruders break in and inform them of an impending apocalypse. In order to stop it, the parents have to choose one family member to sacrifice.

How far would you go for love? That is the question that drives The Big Sick, a romantic comedy starring Kumali Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon. Kumail is an Uber driver and stand-up comedian who meets Emily, a graduate student, at one of his shows. They quickly fall for each other, but Kumail breaks things off. Shortly after, Emily suffers from an illness—and she’s placed in a medically-induced coma. While doctors scramble to save her life, Kumali bonds with Emily’s parents and works on a plan to win her back.

I’m ready to say it: 1997’s Men in Black, starring Will Smith as Agent J—is a classic. When experiential life threatens to collide with Earth, Agent J is tasked with investigating suspicious UFOs. (Timely!) During his research, he discovers a dangerous intergalactic being—who is hunting down aliens in New York City.

Boyz in the Hood was directed by the late John Singleton. The film follows three young men—Tre, Doughboy, and Ricky—who live in Crenshaw, Los Angeles. They’re all on the cusp of adulthood, but in order to survive, they have to learn to navigate the gang violence within their neighborhood.

AIR stars Matt Damon as sports agent Sonny Vaccaro, who worked with Nike to pursue Michael Jordan as a client. Though the future GOAT (yes, we said it!) was only a rookie at the time, Vaccaro believed he was the key to the next generation of Nike shoes. The only issue? To sign him to the brand, they had have to convince Jordan’s savvy, protective mother.

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise reprises his role as pilot Pete Mitchell. This sequel follows Mitchell’s new career as a teacher. When he begins training a group of eager students, Mitchell finds himself faced with issues from his past—and he’ll have to figure it all out if he wants to complete his most dangerous mission yet. Cue the "Danger Zone" needle drop.

In Creed III, Adonis Creed is at the top of his game, thriving both at home and in the ring. That all changes when his childhood friend and opponent, Damian, is let out of prison and reenters the boxing world. In order to make up for the lost time, Damian challenges Adonis to a fight that’s years in the making, with consequences that will change the course of their lives.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star as feuding divorcees in Ticket To Paradise. Despite their disdain for one another, they reunite when their daughter, Lily, moves to Bali and gets engaged to a seaweed farmer. Together, they try to sabotage her wedding—but find themselves growing closer in the process.

Jurassic World Domination takes place four years after Isla Nublar is destroyed. Now, dinosaurs roam freely and live alongside humans, but not without conflict. As we all know, humans and dinosaurs cannot coexist! Otherwise we wouldn’t have a blockbuster film to watch. So, at the end of the day, who will survive? The prehistoric creatures, or the ones who unleashed them?

She Said chronicles the beginning of the #MeToo movement. The story starts with journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who investigate the sexual abuse allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein. Their findings are published in The New York Times, soon unraveling a disturbing pattern of women who were shamed into silence.

Jordan Peele’s third horror film, Nope, explores extraterrestrial life. When a horse trainer and his sister discover something floating in the sky, they put their lives on hold to determine what it is. Meanwhile, the owner of a twisted theme park tries to profit from the mysterious entity—putting them all at risk.

The Wolf of Wall Street follows the high-stakes life of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a successful stockbroker. Just a few years after Belfort takes an entry-level job on Wall Street, he becomes the owner of his own stock company. But with his newfound riches comes a slew of problems, when Belfort and his coworkers attract the attention of the FBI.

Bria McNeal is a Manhattan based journalist who is patiently awaiting B5’s revival. When she’s not writing about all things entertainment, she can be found watching TV or trying to DIY something (likely, at the same time). Her work has appeared in NYLON, Refinery29, InStyle, and her personal newsletter, StirCrazy.



