Video: 15 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Need to Know About – MacRumors









Along with major additions like StandBy mode, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and NameDrop, there are dozens if not hundreds of smaller, lesser known features that Apple is adding in iOS 17.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up a list of 15 features in ‌iOS 17‌ that you might not know about, from changes to Visual Look Up to AirTag sharing to new functionality in Messages, Reminders, and Photos. It can be hard to keep up with what’s been added in ‌iOS 17‌, but we’re dedicated to making sure you don’t miss any ‌iOS 17‌ changes.

Make sure to watch the video up above to see the features in action, and for even more on what’s new in ‌iOS 17‌, we have a comprehensive iOS 17 roundup that outlines all of the changes coming in the update.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

3 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

3 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







