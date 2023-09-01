IBAT Lists on Pancakeswap, Pumps 450% of the Listing Price – Inside Bitcoins









The IBAT token of Battle Infinity metaverse got listed on Pancakeswap at 16:00 UTC today. The opening price was $0.0024. The price of IBAT further surged to $0.011 which is approximately 450% more than the listing price and 600% more than the presale price. At the time of writing this article, the token is trading at approximately $0.0057.

The presale price was about $0.0015. In the presale 16500 BNB worth of IBAT tokens were sold over the span of 25 days.

As mentioned in the whitepaper of IBAT, “Battle Infinity is a gaming platform made up of multiple P2E (Play-to-earn) battle games.

All games are integrated within a Metaverse world called the IBAT Battle Arena. In Battle Infinity world, gamers do not only play and battle but can also enjoy and experience the immersive Metaverse world.” IBAT is the ticker symbol of the Battle infinity utility token.

The Telegram group of Battle Infinity Global got a good amount of traffic because of today’s launch. They added over 1k members in a single day. The buyers of IBAT tokens are very enthusiastic about it as can be seen by the massive amount of activity on their official Telegram group.

The Co-founder of Battle Infinity Suresh Joshi has predicted that IBAT may grow 100x as it has a great possibility to develop in the rapidly growing online gaming market.

Official Website of Battle Infinity: https://battleinfinity.io/

Official Telegram Group of Battle Infinity: https://t.me/battleinfinity



