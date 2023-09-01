MaKo’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more – Dexerto









DRX Valorant pro Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan is considered to be one of the best South Korean players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about MaKo’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

MaKo is considered one of DRX’s most consistent players and has always been a star of the team when it comes to LAN competition. At Valorant Champions 2022, he had one of the highest Kill/Assist/Survive/Trade percentages of the tournament at 78%.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what MaKo’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

The DRX pro plays on low sensitivity, opting for 400 DPI and an eDPI of 180. He competes using a Razer Deathadder V2 Pro mouse.

MaKo, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for his precise aim. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

MaKo currently uses the Zowie XL2546S gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Like many other professional players, MaKo chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate MaKo’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

