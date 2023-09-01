Ready, set, go! | Featured News Story – Verizon









In today’s edition of Up To Speed Live, host Raquel Wilson highlighted V Team Central and its exciting features, the latest and greatest services coming to +play, and Verizon’s partnerships around the globe.

Raquel began by acknowledging the recent shooting that occurred in Allen, Texas this past weekend. Our thoughts are with all V Teamers and everyone affected by this traumatic event.

As a reminder, Verizon has resources to support you. Our Employee Assistance Program. is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

V Team Central – Powered by Workday has been all the buzz lately. Our brand new HR system launches May 15 and will provide V Teamers and leaders with the tools to directly manage their personal information, career and team.

With less than a week to go, here are three things to get excited about:

V Team Central is going to turn our V Teamers into rockstars – and if you want to find out why, check out this fun teaser from Workday and learn more about what’s coming with V Team Central on May 15.

Over the weekend, Verizon delivered private wireless network solutions at the Miami Grand Prix to enhance the overall experience for Formula one fans.

Some of those enhancements included ticket scanning, multiple point-of-sale terminals for merchants and immediate uploads for photographers capturing the action.

We also made upgrades to Hard Rock Stadium, deploying additional 4G and 5G service to parts of the stadium, so fans could stream, tweet and share quickly and reliably.

The cherry on top: Verizon Customers used over 42.9 Terabytes of data on our network, up 26% from last year.

Looking for an irresistible deal? Score exclusive access to presale concert tickets with Verizon Up First Access, thanks to our partnership with Live Nation.

Today is a one-day only presale to Concert Week, where you can get 25 dollar tickets to over 3,800 shows with artists like Big Time Rush, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Shania Twain and more.

And, tomorrow through Thursday, you can purchase presale tickets to Jonas Brothers’ THE TOUR, where they will perform five albums every night.

For more information, check out Verizon Up in the My Verizon app or on verizon.com today.

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and the Calm app has a host of meditations, sleep stories and other resources to improve your overall well being.

For a limited time starting May 16, V Teamers can get access to the Calm App for three months – all on us – with +play.

Tomorrow, Snapchat+ is coming to +play. This premium subscription service will give subscribers access to exclusive experiential features, and Verizon customers can get three months of access, on us.

Learn more about these offers, and more, by heading to plusplay.verizon.com.

Verizon Business recently announced that BlueJeans has created a virtual conference platform for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by the BBC.

Eurovision is the world’s largest live music event and longest-running annual international televised music competition with an audience of over 180 million.

The conference platform will serve as an online media center, allowing up to 2,000 journalists in nearly 50 countries to connect both onsite and offsite with Europe’s biggest entertainment event.

BlueJeans by Verizon will also facilitate the live streaming of interactive interviews with all 37 artists taking part in this year’s competition. These interviews can be viewed globally by the media and the general public.

Verizon Public Sector announced a $448.3 million, nine-year expansion of its existing partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and healthcare facilities to provide mobile devices.

Through Verizon Frontline’s mission-critical communications, we’ll also support the VA’s disaster recovery missions and other emergencies.

The partnership expansion also enables Verizon to support the VA’s broader network objectives, such as wider adoption of Mobile Edge Compute and Software-Defined Wide-Area Networks technology, as part of the agency’s mission to care for our nation’s veterans, and their families, caregivers and survivors.

Yesterday, our SVP of National Small & Medium Business Solutions and Channel Chief Wendy Taccetta was named to CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 List. Four other V Teamers, Shannon Calvert, Rashel Graves, Rachael Nagrowski and Alethea Peyrin, were also recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel Awards.

Last week, the Channel team attended the world's largest independent channel event: the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. Vice President of Business Markets Mike Caralis gave a mainstage keynote and participated in a panel, while the full team met with our partners.

Additionally, Vaultek started our Fixed Wireless Channel Outbound Telemarketing program 16 months ago and has grown their monthly Fixed wireless sales 10x in the past year, and 70% of their clients are new.

Thursday, May 11 at 12pm ET, Women’s CoLab will have a Linkedin Live conversation with Lynne Hughes, founder & CEO of Comfort Zone Camp. Lynne will share 5 things she’s learned about life-grief and resilience. Check it out, and be sure to follow Women’s CoLab on Linkedin to stay up to date on the latest content.

Friday, May 12 is the last day for small businesses to qualify for free grant money through our Small Business Digital Ready online learning platform.

To qualify for a $10,000 grant, small business owners just need to take two of the many courses available. V Teamers: If you know any small business owners who would benefit, be sure to tell them about the platform today.

If you know a teacher in your life, let them know about Verizon Innovative Learning HQ which is a free online education portal built in partnership with trusted education partners including McGraw Hill and Discovery Education.

The online portal includes hundreds of free lessons for K-12 and immersive learning experiences with AR/VR that can be accessed with a VR headset or even a mobile device.

There’s also professional development for educators to learn new skills and feel more confident integrating technology into the learning experience. This resource is open to all teachers.

Another way to show your appreciation for hard working teachers, Is to share our discounts. Teachers can get Welcome Unlimited for $20/line for up to 4 lines of service, plus discounts on our Fios services.

