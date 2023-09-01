Most Popular Shows on Netflix in 2023 So Far – What's on Netflix











Netflix’s biggest TV hits so far in 2023 according to the top 10s.

If you can believe it, we’re already a quarter way through 2023 and Netflix has released some great shows. Below, we’ll be taking a look at what’s been trending in the top 10s globally and in the United States so far in 2023.

All data below is sourced from FlixPatrol and is correct as of April 20th, 2023. Their service tracks 89 Netflix regions in total, collecting the daily top 10 movies and series.

Global Netflix Top 10 Points: 27,133 points

Picture: Netflix

If you can believe it, Wednesday has picked up the most points globally so far in 2023 despite having premiered towards the tail end of November 2023. That should come as no surprise given the show’s cultural impact, which has led to becoming the second all-time most-watched English TV show in the streamer’s history and a hopeful at this year’s Emmys.

The show’s future is secure, with a second season ordered towards the beginning of 2023 with Jenna Ortega returning.

The show is still featured regularly in the weekly global top 10 hourly figures that Netflix publishes, with its total now accumulated at 1.7 billion hours as of April 20th.

Global Netflix Top 10 Points: 26,224 points

Picture: Netflix

Thanks to a solid second season that debuted on Netflix globally in early January, Ginny & Georgia has had one of the best opportunities to rack up as many points in the global top 10s, and its taken full advantage of that.

The second season has spent seven weeks in the Netflix global top 10s picking up over half a billion hours in totals.

Despite Ginny & Georgia’s huge performance in the top 10s and its hourly figures, we’re still none the wiser on the show’s future, with a third season yet to be officially ordered.

Global Netflix Top 10 Points: 22,871 points

Picture: Netflix

You was also undoubtedly helped in the Netflix top 10s given that its most recent season took the split season approach, with the first batch landing on February 9th and the second a month later on March 9th.

As you may have heard, the future of You is also secure with a fifth and final season ordered.

Global Netflix Top 10 Points: 22,771 points

The first non-English language show to pick up the most points in the top 10s this year has been The Glory which rocketed up the charts given its split season and is now ranked amongst the most watched Non-English show of all time, sitting at position five ahead of Money Heist part 3 and behind All of Us Are Dead.

Whether The Glory has a future on Netflix is unclear. As it stands, we’re not currently expecting the show to return for any kind of second season.

Global Netflix Top 10 Points: 22,511 points

Picture: Netflix

The Night Agent wasn’t on most people’s radar ahead of its launch in late March, but once it did drop, the show instantly hit a chord with millions around the globe. It now ranks as the sixth most watched show in Netflix’s history.

Given its exceptional performance, the show received a near-instant season 2 renewal.

Now let’s round out the rest of the global top 20:

Picture: NBC Universal

Thanks to two major drops (one in January and the other in February) of New Amsterdam seasons combined with the fact there are so many episodes to binge through, New Amsterdam narrowly beat out Ginny & Georgia in the Netflix US top 10s so far this year.

Picture: Netflix

Netflix UK pretty much reflects the titles featured globally with only exceptions for the remainder of the top 20 being Red Rose, Formula 1: Drive to Surive, and Lockwood & Co.

What have you been watching on Netflix so far in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.

