No iPhone 15 mini launch on the horizon despite Plus-size sales … – Notebookcheck.net

A well-known tipster has been blunt in a recent post concerning the potential future existence of an Apple iPhone 15 mini. LeaksApplePro simply stated, “As far as I’m concerned, there aren’t any plans to launch an iPhone 15 mini next year”. It’s a slightly ambiguous comment as it blurs the lines between opinion (“as far as I’m concerned”) and actual leak, but either way it ties in with other recent rumors concerning the Apple iPhone 15 series. For instance, there has already been plenty of discussion about a possible iPhone 15 Ultra appearing, which would help create further differentiation between the iPhone Pro models.
As stated in a Korean-language blog by another known leaker, yeux1122, Apple will want to focus on perfectly pricing the iPhone 15 devices so that the iPhone 15 Plus especially doesn’t look like it’s failing in terms of sales figures. It has been widely reported that the iPhone 14 Plus has been mostly overlooked by consumers seeking a new iPhone, and it might be that a larger display (6.7-in vs. 6.1-in) and bigger battery (4,323 mAh vs. 3,279 mAh) are simply not compelling enough extras for many buyers to spend an additional US$100 on. Apple might even consider reducing the starting price points of both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
It seems the vocal support for a mini iPhone has not translated that well into sales, as shown in a chart produced by 9To5Mac. The iPhone 13 mini is way behind its fellow iPhone 13 models in terms of purchase numbers, with the standard iPhone 13 being the strongest performer. The same story is shown for the iPhone 12 mini, with it also lagging behind the rest of its family members while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max did well. The argument for the inclusion of an iPhone 15 mini is obviously diminished by the returns shown by other mini iPhones, and Apple’s strategy for its 2023 iPhones may end up being making the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cheaper while increasing the difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.
Buy an unlocked and renewed Apple iPhone 14 Pro on Amazon
As far as I’m concerned, there aren’t any plans to launch an iPhone 15 mini next year, in case you were wondering.
@LeaksApplePro & 9To5Mac (1/2) & Naver (in Korean)
Teaser image (edited): Apple & zhang kaiyv on Unsplash
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News No iPhone 15 mini launch on the horizon despite Plus-size sales …...