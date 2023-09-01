Install iOS 17 beta – How-to – 9to5Mac

The iOS 17 beta is officially here for public testers after previously launching for developers. This summer, it’s easier to install the software thanks to a new streamlined process. Follow along for how to install iOS 17 beta, tips on what to do if it’s not showing up, and more.
Update 7/12/23: The iOS 17 public beta is now available alongside the first public betas for watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17.
Starting with iOS 16.4 Apple brought the ability to turn on developer and public betas right within Settings.
While Apple at first said you’d have to use the same Apple ID as in iOS Settings to get the betas, that changed earlier this spring. Now you can select which Apple ID you want to use with the beta.
Keep in mind even though the iOS 17 beta is relatively stable at this point, bug and performance issues are common during the beta period.
If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17 appear:
Here’s how the process looks:
When it comes to compatibility, Apple did drop some devices:
New features and changes coming with iOS 17 include updates for Messages, FaceTime, Phone, a new landscape “StandBy” always-on feature, and much more:
