OpenAI for Laravel – Laravel News

December 27th, 2022

Back in October, Nuno Maduro released an OpenAI PHP Client and this week he announced a brand Laravel integration called OpenAPI Laravel.

On Twitter Nuno said, "OpenAI PHP for Laravel is a supercharged PHP API client that allows you to interact with the Open AI API, with this integration, developers can now easily use OpenAI’s powerful natural language processing capabilities in their Laravel applications."

Getting started with the package is pretty straightforward and you can see the guide here:

First, install OpenAI:

Next, publish the configuration file:

This will create a config/openai.php configuration file in your project, which you can modify to your needs

using environment variables:

Finally, you may use the OpenAI facade to access the OpenAI API:

Check out the repo for full instructions and for usage examples, take a look at the openai-php/client repository.

Filed in:

Eric L. Barnes

Eric is the creator of Laravel News and has been covering Laravel since 2012.

