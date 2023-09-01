XQc's reported VALORANT team: Full roster, upcoming schedule … – Dot Esports

This is everything you need to know about xQc and Turtle Troop.
XQc, one of the most popular streamers in the world and the king of Twitch, is set to enter the professional VALORANT scene with the signing of NA Challengers League free-agent team Turtle Troop and compete against his fellow streamers Disguised Toast, Ludwig, and MoistCr1TiKaL, according to a report by independent journalist Max Katz and confirmed by Dot Esports on March 9.
Before xQc’s move was reported, he said he wanted to get a team and “smoke” Disguised Toast’s squad. He also revealed he was actually “way ahead of Ludwig” to sign a VALORANT team before someone tried to scam him during his search.
It’s unclear what name xQc will give to Turtle Troop, should he sign them. But you can learn everything about these players below.
The Turtle Troop roster is as follows:
TiGG is perhaps the most well-known player in Turtle Troop. Not only is he the squad’s in-game leader, but he most notably played for Luminosity Gaming and Shopify Rebellion between 2021 and 2022 and got to play against the best players in North America. MummAy and Wedid are also experienced. They played for Envy and Andbox (mummAy), and XSET and NRG (Wedid).
Add3r and Governor got into professional teams later than TiGG, Wedid, and mummAy, and they don’t have as much experience against top players. Add3r, however, made headlines recently after journalist Max Katz reported Evil Geniuses kept in touch with him for months but ultimately decided not to pick him up, which affected Turtle Troop’s practice.
Turtle Troop made NA Challengers League Split One via the last-chance qualifier in January, when they were still known as Squirtle Squad. They’re currently 2-2 in the league and recently made the headlines for beating Moist Moguls in their debut for Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL and the then-unbeaten G2 Esports in the subsequent match. Here are their schedule and results for Split One:
You can watch Turtle Troop’s matches on the VALORANT North America Twitch channel or at Challengers League’s YouTube channel. Should xQc confirm the acquisition of Turtle Troop, he’ll most likely host watch parties on his Twitch channel.
Turtle Troop will get to play in the Mid-Season Invitational if they qualify for the event via Split One and will have more time to practice with TiGG and mummAy, who joined after the two first losses, and prepare better for Split Two. Here are all of the dates:
Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.
