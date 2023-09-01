CCAIT (Chatcrypto Token) an AI based crypto token soars to $0.1 price, Increase 100X within 24 hours of launch in Dex Pancakeswap – Yahoo Finance









ChatCrypto, the fastest-growing AI community’s CCAIT, recently experienced an unprecedented surge, skyrocketing an astonishing 1000% within 12 hours of its launch on the decentralized exchange, Pancakeswap.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To address its new approach, ChatCrypto token (CCAIT) is ready to achieve new heights to surge 1000% within 12 hours of its launch on Pancakeswap. With its rapid ascent, CCAIT firmly establishes itself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of cryptocurrencies.

CCAIT went to $0.1 in the first 12 hours which is 100x and then went up to $0.3 within 24 hours, 300x from its listing price $0.01.

On the day of its highly anticipated launch, the ChatCrypto token (CCAIT) made an impressive entrance into the cryptocurrency industry. Leveraging the decentralized exchange Pancakeswap, ChatCrypto tokens experience an exponential surge of 1000% in value. This meteoric rise attracts investors and newcomers alike who want to seek to capitalize on this opportunity. CCAIT’s unique value proposition, which focuses on secure and private communication, resonates with the crypto community. As privacy concerns continue to grow, a token is offering a solution to investors for their significant interest.

In addition, with the astonishing surge of ChatCrypto tokens (CCAIT) with rapid gain, concerns of potential price correction or market volatility emerged with 3.2 Billion Market cap and $0.1 Price mark. It enables investors to approach the situation with caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Including more, the ChatCrypto token (CCAIT), within its 12 hours on Pancakeswap, has put the project on the radar of investors and crypto enthusiasts worldwide. As the market stabilizes, the team of ChatCrypto gives exceptional services to capitalize on this newfound attention. With the surge in value, the team of professionals works to develop further and enhance their communication platform. This gives the opportunity for ChatCrypto token (CCAIT) to solidify its position within the market as well as expand its user base.

Furthermore, the astonishing 1000% surge of ChatCrypto token growth highlights the immense potential and interest surrounding CCAIT as a unique solution for secure and private communication within the crypto space.

About ChatCrypto:

ChatCrypto is a blockchain company that focuses on developing innovative solutions that integrate AI with the cryptocurrency market. The company intends to make the crypto market more accessible by offering an intuitive and user-friendly platform. Additionally, the platform aims to revolutionize the cryptocurrency market by introducing cutting-edge technology and the latest innovations.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Dextools

