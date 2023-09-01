SHIB Metaverse 'Go Time' in Two Weeks, Millions of XRP Transferred With Strange Message, SHIB Sets Record-Breaking All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today









U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Marcie Jastrow , Shiba Inu’s metaverse advisor, has recently replied to a post by the Blockchain Futurist Conference account, in which she was announced as an official speaker at the eponymous event. The conference is set to take place in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15-16. In her reply, Jastrow wrote that the SHIB team is now only two weeks away from showing off the SHIB Metaverse and Summer of Shibarium. “It’s go time,” she added. Apart from Jastrow, there will be another SHIB team member taking part at the conference – Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama himself. However, those who hoped to find out the real identity of the pseudonymous developer will be disappointed: Kusama will not physically appear at the event and will give a speech by using an AI-based app.

In a recent post, “X” social media user Santiago Velez shared a screenshot showing the transaction details of a 400 million XRP transfer. A closer look at the “Memos” section reveals a mysterious message , which sparked confusion and speculation among the XRP community. The message originated from DAI’s escrow account and contained “DAI’s rat is caught on a mouse trap,” among other things. The incident raised concerns regarding the security and integrity of the XRPL blockchain. This has not been left unnoticed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz; he took to the comments section to respond to the community’s queries. Schwartz explained that XRP Ledger does not differentiate between users based on their affiliations, and anyone can attach memos to their transactions and, if necessary, clean up certain ledger entries. In this case, an escrow associated with Ripple had expired and took up unnecessary ledger space. As such, the option for any party to “clean up” such expired escrows exists.

According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu has recently set an impressive all-time high in terms of number of addresses; since the project’s launch three years ago, it has managed to score 3.51 million addresses. The spike in activity started last month, with a peak of a 115% weekly increase in new SHIB addresses. The figure is still rising with a 22% gain in the last seven days. The reason behind this major achievement possibly lies in great anticipation for Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 protocol. The protocol is set to be released in August, promising to bring exciting advancements and enhancements to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. With only two weeks until the Blockchain Futurist Conference, where Shibarium is promised to be presented by Shytoshi Kusama, the hype surrounding the protocol is growing at a rapid pace.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



