Nearly All Modern 'Spider-Man' Movies Coming to Disney+ Starting … – WDW News Today









Nearly all of the modern Spider-Man movies will be releasing on Disney+ beginning tomorrow, April 21, through mid-May. Let’s take a look at the release schedule.

Six movies from the Spider-Man franchise will be debuting on Disney+ beginning April 21, 2023. Take a look at the release dates below:

April 21:

“Spider-Man” (2002)

“Spider-Man 2” (2004)

“Spider-Man 3” (2007)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

May 12:

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“Venom” (2018)

This list is sadly missing a few films. “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” are not currently slated to be on the streaming service. Although a deal struck two years ago could still make that a possibility.

Spider-Man is a fictional superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The character was created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, and first appeared in Amazing Fantasy #15 (cover-dated August 1962). A teenage high school student, Peter Parker gained spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. He uses these powers to fight crime and protect the innocent as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular and iconic superheroes in the world. He has been featured in numerous comic books, television shows, movies, and video games. Spider-Man is known for his light-hearted, wisecracking personality, his acrobatic fighting style, and his ability to swing through the city on his webs.

One of the reasons Spider-Man is so well-liked is because he is a relatable character. He struggles with the same problems as ordinary people. He often faces difficult choices, and he has to learn to balance his personal life with his superhero duties. Spider-Man is frequently portrayed as a symbol of hope and inspiration, and he has taught generations of readers and viewers the importance of responsibility, kindness and self-sacrifice.

Spider-Man is also a major part of the Avengers Campus at Disney Parks. The land is inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and features a variety of attractions, restaurants, and shops. At Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris, he has his own interactive attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, where guests can help Spider-Man stop a runaway army of Spider-Bots. Guests board WEB Slinger vehicles and use their own hands as web shooters to sling sticky webs at the Spider-Bots. Scores are tallied within the vehicle’s interface to see which guest is the best web slinger on board.

Spider-Man makes appearances throughout the land, and guests can meet him for autographs and photos. He also performs an acrobatics show which includes a drone double of him flying through the air in a death-defying stunt. Take a look at our video of the performance above.

Make sure to read through our recent Spider-Man coverage below:

Are you a Spider-Man superfan? Will you be binge watching all six of the Spider-Man movies when they’re released? We’d love to read about it in the comments below.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Lisa loves theme parks, black coffee, and her two Sphynx cats, Jareth and Figment. She believes the best day includes a trip around World Showcase during the EPCOT International Food & Wine festival! Her favorite attractions are Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and “it’s a small world.” She can be reached at [email protected]

View all posts

Previous

Next

All times are Eastern (ET)



Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source







