Discord to introduce Xbox Gameplay Streaming for users – India TV News









Discord has announced an upcoming feature that will allow users to stream their Xbox gameplay directly to the platform. This feature, highly requested by users, will enable Xbox players to share their gaming experiences on Discord, making it easier for them to connect and interact with their friends. Currently, the ability to stream from Xbox to Discord is available for Xbox Insiders.

To use this feature, users need to connect their Xbox Profile to Discord. They can do this by heading to User Settings > Connections on Discord for desktop or mobile, clicking on the Xbox logo, signing into their Microsoft account, and completing the setup process.

Once the connection is established, users can start streaming their gameplay. To do this, they simply need to press the Xbox button on their controller, open the Parties & Chats tab on their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, select Discord, choose one of their available servers, and join a Voice channel within that community. From there, they can select “Stream your game” when they are ready to begin streaming.

Discord's continuous efforts to integrate with gaming platforms have been aimed at enhancing the gaming experience for its users. Last year, the platform introduced the ability to chat in Voice with friends directly on Xbox, further facilitating communication and connectivity among players.

Additionally, Discord has been working on features to promote online safety and communication within families. Last month, they introduced the 'Family Center,' an opt-in tool that enables teens to keep their parents and guardians informed about their Discord activity while still maintaining their autonomy. By fostering productive dialogue about safer internet habits, Discord aims to create a supportive environment for parents and teens to connect about their online experiences.

As the new Xbox streaming feature rolls out, users can look forward to more seamless integration between Discord and gaming platforms, further enhancing the social aspect of gaming and fostering a sense of community among players.

Inputs from IANS

