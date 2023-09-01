Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in July 2023 – What's on Netflix











They Cloned Tyrone currently headlines Netflix’s slate of July 2023 releases.

It’s time for an early look ahead at the Netflix Originals currently planned to hit the service throughout the month of July 2023 with highlights including a new Jamie Foxx movie, a new Ellie Kemper movie, and more episodes of the fantasy series, The Witcher.

Coming to Netflix: July 5th

Picture: Netflix

Director Chris Smith is behind this new music documentary on the famous British band WHAM!, which featured George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

Per Netflix:

“With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews. WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.”

Coming to Netflix: July 6th



Currently one of Netflix’s most popular legal dramas, Lincoln Lawyer will return with a split season as part 1 arrives in July, and with part 2 arriving a month later in August 2023.

Mickey Haller, an extremely talented and idealistic lawyer runs his law practice out of the back of a beloved Lincoln Town Car convertible.

Coming to Netflix: July 7th

Picture: Netflix

This new action-comedy features some big names, including Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, and Pierce Brosnan.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie directed by Tyler Spindel:

“Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

Coming to Netflix: July 12th



Netflix is currently one of the best streaming services for documentaries, in particular, its sports docuseries.

Produced by two-time Superbowl-winning QB of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and fellow two-time winning QB, and NFL hall of famer Peyton Manning.

Mahomes is joined by Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, the starting quarterbacks of the Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons, through the 2022 NFL Season, which culminated in Mahomes winning his second Superbowl. The series will feature exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage of the QBs, who were also mic’d up in every NFL game throughout the season.

Coming to Netflix: July 19th

Picture: A24 / Netflix

First premiering a little earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, this documentary is about a champion freediver who trains to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver.

Laura McGann directs the documentary, with Bart Layton, Ben Cotner, and Emily Osborne serving as executive producers.

Coming to Netflix: July 20th



Netflix has spent a lot more time and money investing in Hallmark-esque content, and one of its most recent success stories has been Sweet Magnolias, the adaptation of Sherryl Woods’s beloved novels.

Three South Carolina women, who have been best friends since high school, look out for each other through relationships, motherhood, and life.

Coming to Netflix: July 20th

Supa Team 4 – Picture: Netflix

One of our most anticipated titles from Netflix’s upcoming slate of animated series aimed toward younger audiences is Supa Team 4 (previously known as Mama K’s Team 4).

It comes from Triggerfish Animation and Cake Entertainment, and per the official Netflix page for the show, here’s what you can expect:

“In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four scrappy teen girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world! On a budget.”

Coming to Netflix: July 21st

Picture: Netflix

One of the summer blockbusters on Netflix in July 2023 is the long-awaited They Cloned Tyrone, which will contain a mix of action, comedy, and science fiction.

Here’s the official logline:

“A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

The movie stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx in the lead roles. It’s directed by Juel Taylor, best known for his work on Space Jam: A New Legacy and Creed II.



Coming to Netflix: July 27th

Picture: Netflix

Headlined by Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), this new romantic comedy adapts the Katherine Center novel of the same name.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live – and love – again.”

Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Benjamin Cook, and Shayvawn Webster round out the cast for the new movie.

Coming to Netflix: July 27th

Picture: Netflix

Henry Cavill’s last outing as The Witcher will take place in this final batch of episodes that will round out season 3.

Coming to Netflix: July 28th

Excludes France, Germany, Greece, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Cr: © 2023 – The Awakening Production – SND

This is the first major feature film based on the global Miraculous franchise.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos on the city.

Coming to Netflix: July TBD

Picture: Netflix

Coming to Netflix: July 5th

Language: Japanese

Picture: Netflix

Based on the fantasy light novel series of the same name by the author Shōsetsuka ni Narō, My Happy Marriage‘s first anime adaptation will be exclusive to Netflix outside of Japan. Netflix has already begun dipping its toe into simulcasting, and thanks to the recent success of the second season of Vinland Saga, the streaming service is continuing to go down the road of avoiding long stints in “Netflix Jail.”

My Happy Marriage is centered around the arranged marriage of an unhappy young woman and a chilling army commander, that slowly fall in love with each other.

Coming to Netflix: July 14th

Language: Spanish

Picture: Netflix

The 2018 phenomenon that was Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box remains one of Netflix’s most-watched titles of all time. Following its release, we were promised numerous sequels and spin-offs and the first one to materialize is Bird Box Barcelona.

In this Spanish-language spin-off, we’ll be following Sebastian (played by Mario Casas), who must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona while forming uneasy alliances with other survivors.

Coming to Netflix: July 27th

Language: German

Picture: Netflix

Shot in Lithuania and Berlin, this ambitious new sci-fi thriller comes from Netflix Germany, and if you’re a fan of shows like Black Mirror, add this to your list right now.

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie, directed by Boris Kunz:

“Trade your life – for money: In the not-too-distant future, a method of transferring years of your life from one person to another has changed the world forever and turned biotech start-up AEON into a billion-dollar pharmaceutical company.”

Coming to Netflix: July 28th

Language: Spanish

UN CUENTO PERFECTO – FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX © 2022

From one of the writers behind Netflix’s Valeria comes a new romance drama series about a hotel heiress falling for a man who has to work three jobs to make ends meet.

Anna Castillo leads the cast playing Margot alongside Alvaro Mel as David.

Coming to Netflix: TBD



What new Netflix titles coming in July 2023 are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.

