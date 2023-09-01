Uwerx (WERX) The Future Of Crypto Set To Rally 7,000% And Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction – Crypto Mode









It was revealed that Elon Musk and Tesla sold none of their Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the crash. Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders continue to peak, and many expect that 2023 could be a supercharged year for digital assets. Uwerx, an up-and-coming protocol, looks to disrupt the freelance industry, and analysts have given optimistic price predictions for Avalanche (AVAX) in 2023.

Uwerx (WERX) The Future Of Freelancing

Wherever there is growth, there will be value accrual. Uwerx will launch a decentralized hub for the gig economy that will be more trusted and secure than its traditional rivals. Freelance marketplaces such as Upwork have continued to throttle innovation through high service fees and unwieldy procedures; Uwerx will change this paradigm by leveraging blockchain technology to streamline the industry.

Smart contracts with instant payments will replace long escrow periods. A flat 5% fee will replace Upwork’s standard 20% fee. And most importantly, Uwerx will protect the intellectual property rights of freelancers. According to Velocity Global, the global gig economy is expected to be valued at $455 billion by the end of next year. And the freelance market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% year over year through 2026. Uwerx has the potential to absorb a huge percentage of this market, and given the forward, technologically friendly attitude of freelancers, analysts expect considerable numbers to join this platform rapidly.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction

Avalanche (AVAX) rallied recently on the news of a partnership with Amazon Web Services. Avalanche (AVAX) was one of Ethereum’s (ETH) first competitors, and Avalanche (AVAX) continues to be a pivotal layer one. Avalanche (AVAX) has seen success and renewed DeFi interest thanks to GMX choosing the Avalanche (AVAX) network alongside Arbitrum. Avalanche (AVAX) was selected due to its rapid transaction finality, and the total value locked in the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem continues to climb. Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades just below $18, but analysts expect Avalanche (AVAX) to rally toward $50 before the end of Q3 2023.

Uwerx (WERX) Eyes 7,000% Rally

The launch of Uwerx’s freelancing platform will likely upset the current status quo of freelancing marketplaces. As Uwerx attracts more users, the protocol will appreciate, and analysts have been quick to point out the strength of the freelance trend stating that the WERX token may rally 7,000% in 2023.

With an audit from InterFi network as well as SolidProof and a 25-year liquidity lock after prelaunch concludes, Uwerx has a long-term plan and huge upside potential, we believe investors should join the party whilst they can – a WERX token is currently priced at $0.0075.

