Gurman: Apple prepping 'major iPad Pro revamp' for next year – 9to5Mac









While the iPad Pro lineup has gotten a few minor revisions recently, things have largely stayed the same since the current-generation design language was introduced in 2018. According to a new report, however, this could be about to change as Apple readies a “major iPad Pro revamp” for next year…

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that this year is going to be a “light year” for the iPad lineup. Gurman says that we shouldn’t expect “anything of note” for the iPad Pro,” nor are any “major updates” coming to the entry-level iPad, the iPad mini, or the iPad Air.

Looking ahead to 2024, however, things get more exciting. Gurman reports that Apple is readying a “major revamp for the iPad Pro” that could debut in the spring. This revamp should offer an “updated design” as well as an upgrade to OLED displays for the first time.

Gurman reports:

I don’t see any major updates coming in 2023 to the entry-level models, the iPad mini or the Air. The iPad Pro for sure isn’t getting anything of note this year. Instead, look for a major iPad Pro revamp next spring, complete with an updated design and OLED screens for the first time.

As for what this new iPad Pro might look like, we’ve heard a few different rumors recently. Reports have suggested Apple could update the iPad Pro design to use a glass back, instead of the current aluminum unibody design. Apple has also considered bringing MagSafe charging to the iPad Pro lineup, similar to the MagSafe technology used on the iPhone.

This also isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Apple’s goal to transition the iPad Pro to OLED displays as soon as next year. Analyst Ross Young recently reported that the first iPad Pro with OLED is on track to debut in 2024 alongside a MacBook Air with OLED.

There have also been reports that Apple is considering expanding the iPad lineup to larger screen sizes, such as 14 inches or even 16 inches. Whether or not these new screen sizes will debut as part of this iPad Pro overhaul is unclear.

As Apple advances toward its targeted spring 2024 launch for the new iPad Pro, we expect additional leaks to emerge. In the meantime, what are your best guesses on what’s coming with this iPad Pro revamp? Share with us down in the comments.

