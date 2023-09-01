Light this candle – Space.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
‘Who needs weak matches when you’ve got the power of Starship in your hands?’
As the first space launch of the world’s most powerful rocket looms, you can now “light” or “land” your own Starship.
SpaceX on Monday (April 17) debuted two new scale models of its stainless steel spacecraft as the company’s engineers were attempting the first fully integrated launch of Starship with its Super Heavy booster. (The flight was scrubbed due to a valve issue). One of the models is a static desktop display, while the other stops just short of having a functional rocket engine.
“Designed to generate a windproof flame worthy of its namesake, the handheld Starship Torch will make easy work of searing anything from steak to meringue,” reads a description on SpaceX’s online shop. “Outside of the kitchen, fire up Starship to light candles or your fireplace. Who needs weak matches when you’ve got the power of Starship in your hands?”
The real Starship spacecraft features six methane-fueled Raptor engines, with 33 Raptors powering the Super Heavy first stage. The Starship Torch is powered by a single, refillable butane canister.
When not in use, the $175 torch can be locked and safely displayed as a 1:200 scale model.
Related: Starship and Super Heavy: SpaceX’s deep-space transportation for the moon and MarsOr, if you prefer the flash without the flame, SpaceX is also offering a $300 Starship chrome-plated model that reproduces the major details of the spacecraft, including its six (inert) rocket engines. The model stands slightly taller than the torch, at 1:150 scale or 13 inches (33 centimeters).
Both collectible models are available for pre-sale. Orders are expected to begin shipping in the third quarter of this year.
In addition to the scale Starships, SpaceX on Monday also began selling new apparel celebrating the company’s latest launch vehicle. Two new unisex t-shirts in military green and charcoal, respectively, feature a small SpaceX logo on their fronts and schematic drawings of either the Raptor engine or Starship on their backs.— SpaceX scrubs 1st space launch of giant Starship rocket due to fueling issue
— Watch SpaceX Starship evolve and explode on the way to its 1st space launch (video)
— How to watch SpaceX’s 1st Starship space launch live online for free
A new hoodie in either black or gray heather has “Starship” printed on its front and a wireframe illustration of the spacecraft on its back. A matching black adjustable cap has “Starship” embroidered above its bill and SpaceX’s logo along the back.
All of the apparel is shipping now. The t-shirts are $30 each, the hoodie $65 and cap is $25.
The new products join SpaceX’s full catalog of memorabilia and clothing, including a $499 Starship Stack metal art print, a $15 pack of Starlink stickers and an Estes’ Falcon 9 flying model rocket.
