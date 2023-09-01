YouTube King MrBeast Comebacks With Another $500000 Survival … – EssentiallySports









The pioneering YouTuber MrBeast has been prevailing in the community through his unique content videos. Carrying entertaining challenges and lavish prizes, the videos become a hotspot for smiles and joy. And he is back again with yet another video with a $500,000 prize.

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has been a profound YouTuber in the community. From challenge videos to wholesome deeds, he has made a name for himself in the community. Recently, he invited 100 kids and 100 adults and confined them to two respective massive cubes. The rules were simple; the majority who survives for 100 hours gets the money.

As the challenge started off, MrBeast gave a $1000 offer to those who wished to step out of the cubes and take the money. While some walked out, others readied themselves to survive the 100 hours. All necessary amenities such as sanitation were provided to the contestant. However, they were required to be inside the cubes and the red lines at all times, otherwise, they would be eliminated.

Notably, the oatmeal breakfast managed to bring out some other contestants from the cubes. To spice things up, MrBeast organized a small game where a contestant would have to run to a button when it’s green to shorten the space for their respective opponent.

MrBeast Becomes America's Top YouTube Creator, Thanks to the Willy Wonka Factory Video

Moving on, the kids decided to opt for pizza instead of oatmeal. However, they had to sacrifice some space. Surprisingly, something sweeter came on the way. The kids and parents got to communicate with each other through a pipe that warmed the contestants’ hearts. MrBeast didn’t let the spirit of competition take the closeness between parents and their children away.

MrBeast took a moment to introduce to the community the brand new MrBeast Nerf Blaster, which is available for pre-order. Going back to the challenge, the spaces of both kids’ and adults’ cubes got reduced by drawing criss-cross lines. And while all of this was happening, MrBeast took the time to visit the kids’ favorite teacher.

The Fan's Perspective

Notably, their maths teacher got surprised and, to reciprocate the gesture, she promised no maths homework for a year if the kids win the challenge. Furthermore, MrBeast went on to distribute Feastables.

Now, as the ultimate moment arrived, after 100 hours, 49 adults won the challenge as there were only 25 kids that lasted 100 hours. And as promised by MrBeast, the winners got $500,000, which was to be equally split. Above all, the 25 kids received $1000 dollars from Jimmy for serving a whole 100 hours. Thus, the highlight became the reunion of the parents and the kids and the proud feeling that reverberated in their relationship.

WATCH THIS STORY: Ranking YouTube Superstar MrBeast’s Most Watched Videos of All-Time

How would you have survived the 100 hours? Do let us know in the comments section below.

