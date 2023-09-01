13 Best Movies For Teens On Disney Plus: Must-Watch Shows … – No-Guilt Fangirl









As a teenager, there are few things more exciting than discovering new movies to add to your watchlist. Lucky for us, Disney Plus has an incredible selection of movies that are perfect for teenagers. As a mom of 4 teens, I know what they like (and what is appropriate for these ages). I’ve compiled a list of the best movies for teens on Disney Plus.

Disney+ is a family-friendly streaming service that offers a variety of classic and the latest Disney movies, new releases, popular TV shows, and interesting documentaries.

With over 500 movies available to stream, Disney Plus has something for everyone. It is the perfect streaming service for families with children or teenagers who love watching animated classics as well as newer live-action movies.

Whether you’re looking for Disney films for family movie night or a great movie to beat summer boredom, you’ll find our list of the best movies for teens on Disney Plus here.

When it comes to the best Disney Plus movies for teenage years, these should be on your list of must-see entertainment!

Check the list for feel-good movies, young love, and Sci-fi movies for the 13-18-year-old age group.

In no particular order, here are our faves for the whole family!

Based on the best-selling novel by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars is a heart-wrenching love story that follows two teenagers, Hazel and Gus, who fall in love while battling cancer.

The film explores themes of love, loss, and mortality, making it a perfect choice for teenagers who are dealing with similar issues.

Directed by Josh Boone and starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the movie was a critical and commercial success, receiving numerous awards and nominations.

Moana is a visually stunning animated movie that tells the story of a teenage girl named Moana who sets sail on a daring mission to save her people.

Along the way, she meets the demigod Maui and together they face incredible challenges.

This movie is perfect for teenagers who want to learn about different cultures and traditions, as well as explore themes of identity, bravery, and perseverance. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Moana was a box office hit and received widespread critical acclaim.

High School Musical is a classic Disney Channel Original Movie that follows a group of teenagers who love to sing and dance.

The movie explores themes of friendship, identity, and self-expression, making it a perfect choice for teenagers who are having a tough time navigating their own high school experiences.

Directed by Kenny Ortega and starring Zac Efron (Troy Bolton) and Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), High School Musical was a massive success and spawned two sequels.

This is my personal favorite on the list of Best Movies For Teens On Disney Plus!

Black Panther is a groundbreaking superhero movie that tells the story of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, who must protect his people from outside threats while also dealing with internal struggles.

This movie is perfect for teenagers who are interested in social justice and activism, as well as those who enjoy action and adventure.

Read the Black Panther parents guide if you have any questions.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther was a massive success at the box office and received critical acclaim.

Guardians of the Galaxy is a fun and exciting action-adventure movie about a team of misfits who come together to save the galaxy from an alien menace. This movie is perfect for teenagers who are into science fiction and comic books, as well as those looking for a thrilling ride.

Please note: The Guardians do tend to be the most irreverent group of Marvel Superheroes. If you as a parent do not like swear words, this may be a movie you want to screen for suitability first. Check our Parents Guide to The Guardians of the Galaxy for examples.

Directed by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, Guardians of the Galaxy was a critical and commercial success.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the third installment in the Maze Runner series and follows Thomas and his friends as they face their biggest challenge yet – to save their friends from a deadly virus.

This movie is perfect for teenagers who are into science fiction, dystopias, and action-packed adventures.

If you’re looking for a fun Halloween movie to watch with your teen, Hocus Pocus is the perfect choice. The film follows three witch sisters who are accidentally resurrected in present-day Salem and must find a way back to their own time.

This beloved classic is sure to bring some laughs and screams. ps- you can make this fun Hocus Pocus charcuterie board to go along with your teens screening!

Parents Guide to Hocus Pocus (1993)

Need a feel-good teen-centered running movie?

Then McFarland USA will fit the bill!

This one has it all: teens overcoming adversity, adults learning hard lessons, and even a smidge of very PG romance.

Uno-Dos-Tres- MCFARLAND!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a great movie for teenagers to watch if they’re looking for something light-hearted and funny.

The film follows Greg Heffley, an awkward middle schooler who struggles to fit in at his new school.

This movie is perfect for those looking for a comedy with heart and humor.

You just can’t beat the selection on Disney Plus for animated series, teen comedies, and even high school horror stories.

The Mandalorian is a hit series that takes place in the Star Wars universe and follows a lone bounty hunter named Mando, who is tasked with protecting a mysterious child known as “The Child” or “Baby Yoda.”

This series is perfect for teenagers who are fans of science fiction and action, as well as those who enjoy stories about redemption and family.

Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian has received critical praise and has become a cultural phenomenon.

High School Student Lizzie McGuire, played by Hilary Duff, is a classic Disney Channel series that follows the heroine as she navigates her teenage years with her best friends. This show is perfect for teenagers who are struggling with fitting in or figuring out who they’re supposed to be in their adolescent years, even navigating mean girls.

Created by Terri Minsky, Lizzie McGuire was an instant cult classic and remains popular even today.

Hear us out!

We know it looks like a show for the younger crowd, but Bluey is a HIT with the teens and tweens.

Bluey is a 6-year-old Blue Heeler who absolutely loves to play and bring her whole family on adventures. Sit down with your teens to watch this one: we promise you won’t be disappointed!

Kim Possible is an animated action-comedy series about a high school student who moonlights as a secret agent.

This series is perfect for teenagers who are looking for a show that combines humor and adventure.

Created by Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, Kim Possible was a massive hit with both kids and adults

These are just a few of the best movies for teens on Disney Plus.

Each movie and tv series offer something unique and provides valuable insights into the teenage experience.

Whether you’re looking for a heart-wrenching love story or an action-packed adventure, there’s something for everyone on Disney Plus.

So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and start exploring!

Patty Holliday is a parent movie reviewer, writer, and podcaster living in the Washington, DC area. Her goal is to bridge the gap between casual fandom and picky critic with parent movie and television reviews. As a lifelong fangirl and pop culture connoisseur, she’s been creating online since 2009. You can find her work at No-Guilt Disney.com, No-Guilt Fangirl.com, No-Guilt Life, and as host of the top-rated No-Guilt Disney Podcast.

