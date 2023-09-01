iPhone 15 leaks: Expected specifications, launch timeline, price and other details – India Today









Listen to Story

While we are still pretty far away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the leaks have pretty much painted the picture of what we can expect from Apple’s next generation iPhones. The company is expected to make changes in design and offer high-end specs with the upcoming iPhone 15 smartphone. Here is everything we know so far about the design, specifications, and price of the iPhone 15, which are based on the leaks. The device is expected to launch in September this year.

advertisement

iPhone 15: Design changes for next-gen iPhone

Apple is finally expected to make some changes to the design of its standard versions of iPhone. With the launch of the iPhone 15, the company is tipped to introduce its new Dynamic Island feature to the lower-priced models too. This was previously limited to only iPhone 14 Pro models. So, you can expect to see a punch-hole display design on the front, which has been seeing on thousands of Android phones for a long time now. A lot of people will likely appreciate if Apple offers the new design with standard models too because the company was heavily criticized last year for offering the same design on regular models for years. The back camera design could remain the same because so far there are no rumours about changes at the back. One of the biggest changes that will be made is the use of a USB Type C port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. Lastly, the leaks also suggest that the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant could come with a frosted glass back with a matt finish, similar to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15: Leaked specs, features

The iPhone 15 will likely pack Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset under the hood, which powered last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. This is something that the company started last year. Apple’s new strategy involves offering a one-year flagship chipset with the standard models and the new chip is reserved for Pro models. The same will likely happen with 2023 models.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 15 is said to get massive upgrade in this department compared to previous models. The 5G phone could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back, similar to what we have seen on the Pro models of iPhone 14 series. This would be a major upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the existing iPhone models. The telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR will likely be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models and one won’t get to see on the standard models, as per leaks.

iPhone 15: Expected price

If leaks are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone could be priced the same as the older version – iPhone 14. To recall, the iPhone 14 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 79,900. There are high chances that the new version could be priced in a similar range or Apple could decide to increase the price by a certain margin if it offers a newer design or any other big changes. There is no confirmation on this as of now and we will likely get clarity once the iPhone 15 launches.

Edited By: Ankita Chakravarti Published On: May 13, 2023 — ENDS —

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source







