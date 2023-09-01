Avalanche (AVAX): Does the Reward Outweigh the Risks? – InvestorsObserver









InvestorsObserver analysis gives Avalanche a low risk assessment. The proprietary scoring system calculates how much money was required to move the price over the past 24 hours with changes in volume and market capitalization to discover if a crypto can potentially be easily manipulated by limited trading activity. Low values representing high risk while high scores equate to low risk based on a 0 to 100 range.

Trading Analysis

The risk gauge rank for AVAX shows the coin is currently a low risk investment. Traders focused on risk assessment will find the gauge most useful for avoiding (or adding) risky investments.

The price of Avalanche is -0.34% lower over the last 24 hours, leading to its current value of $12.61. The change in price goes along with volume being below its average level while the coin’s market capitalization has fallen during the same time period. The crypto’s market capitalization is now $4,333,865,744.46, meanwhile $117,100,202.19 worth of the currency has been traded over the past 24 hours. The volatility in price relative to the changes in volume and market cap changes give Avalanche a low risk analysis.

Summary

Recent price movement of AVAX gives the cryptocurrency a low risk score due to past 24 hours of price volatility in relation to volume changes, giving traders reason to be confident on the coin’s manipulability at the moment. Click Here to get the full Report on Avalanche (AVAX).

