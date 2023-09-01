Apple Fitness+ celebrates Pride with a new Artist Spotlight featuring … – Apple









May 25, 2023

Apple Fitness+ celebrates Pride with a new Artist Spotlight featuring Madonna

In celebration of Pride, Apple Fitness+ is introducing new workouts and meditations that will shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a new Artist Spotlight featuring music by longtime social activist and ally Madonna.

The Artist Spotlight series — which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — expands with new workouts featuring music by Madonna. On Monday, June 5, new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across workout types including HIIT, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Dance, and Yoga.

With over four decades of unmatched global hits and record-setting tours, Madonna is the first recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart. She is also recognized as the best-selling female recording artist ever by Guinness World Records.

For the first time in any fitness service, the energy and themes of each workout are inspired by Madonna’s impact on self-acceptance and inclusivity across music, culture, and style. The music playlist in each workout features hits from each decade of her career, starting with the 1980s and continuing into the 2010s. Each trainer leading the workouts will be styled in one of the singer’s legendary fashion looks. In a Cycling workout, Fitness+ trainer Tyrell Désean empowers users to express themselves while rocking a white lace wedding dress inspired by the artist’s memorable style at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards show and hit song “Like a Virgin.” In a Rowing workout, Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia celebrates the artist’s change and reinvention through the decades while honoring her iconic fashion in the "Material Girl" music video.

Starting Monday, May 29, Fitness+ will further celebrate Pride month in June by introducing seven new workouts and meditations that honor the LGBTQ+ community. Each workout will feature music playlists of LGBTQ+ artists and allies while spreading the message of inclusivity and acceptance for all. The workouts will also feature special Pride lighting inspired by the rainbow flag. Fitness+ trainer Christian Howard leads a new meditation reflecting on iconic leaders who have united communities in support of equal rights.

A new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, matching watch face, and iOS wallpaper are now available, celebrating the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for LGBTQ+ communities around the world. Through these efforts, Apple supports LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations that are working to bring about positive change, including Equality Federation Institute, Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, GLSEN, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, the National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project.

Pricing and Availability

Press Contacts

Olivia DeJesse

Apple

oliviad_22@apple.com

Stephanie Saffer

Apple

ssaffer@apple.com

(408) 974-5160

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

