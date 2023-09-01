World's Best – Disney









June 23, 2023

Adventure, Comedy, Musical

In “World’s Best,” 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, “the world’s best never rest.”

(L-R): Manny Magnus as Prem and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Suresh in WORLD’S BEST, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Ben Mark Holzberg. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

