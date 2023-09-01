Starship livestream: Watch SpaceX launch the most powerful rocket … – New Scientist









Advertisement

Explore by section

Explore by subject

Explore our products and services

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expected to launch its Starship rocket from Boca Chica, Texas, later today



17 April 2023

Watch the livestream of SpaceX’s second and latest attempt at launching the Starship rocket.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is gearing up for its biggest launch yet, with the maiden flight of its Starship rocket. You can watch the launch streamed live above.

Read more:

SpaceX launch cancelled: Why didn't Elon Musk's Starship blast off?

Advertisement

SpaceX is set to send its Starship rocket into near orbit for the first time at 1320 GMT today – that’s 1420 BST in the UK and 0820 CDT in Boca Chica, Texas, where it will lift off.

The largest and most powerful rocket system ever built. SpaceX says it will eventually ferry astronauts to the moon and Mars, if all goes according to plan. It is 120 metres tall and once in operation will be fully reusable and able to transport up to 100 passengers.

The rocket has had a long, difficult history of development, such as scrubbed launches and failed landings. One in 2020 saw a smaller, prototype Starship engulfed in flames. This is the first test of both rocket stages together.

Sign up to our Launchpad newsletter

Voyage across the galaxy and beyond with our space newsletter every month.

The rocket is made up of two stages — the first stage, which is powered by 33 Raptor engines, will detach around 3 minutes into the flight and float into the Gulf of Mexico using parachutes. The second stage, which contains the spacecraft that will eventually house astronauts, will continue and accelerate almost to orbital velocity until it reaches its own landing point in the ocean near Hawaii, around 90 minutes later.

Read more:

Return to the moon: Why are we restarting human lunar exploration now?

A splashdown is only planned for this particular launch. When operational, Starship’s first stage will have a controlled descent to be caught by large robotic arms attached to its launch tower. Its second stage will do a “belly flop” to use Earth’s atmosphere to slow down before orienting itself vertically and landing using its thrusters.

As with all rocket launches, success isn’t guaranteed — especially with a rocket as powerful as Starship. Its first stage will use 3400 tonnes of rocket fuel to power its Raptor engines, which should be able to lift more than 100 tonnes of payload into orbit. That’s much more than even the previous most powerful rocket, the Saturn V used for the lunar Apollo missions in the 1960 and 70s.

Topics:

Advertisement

Explore the latest news, articles and features

News

Free

News

Free

Free

News

Free

Trending New Scientist articles

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Advertisement

Download the app

source







