Top Stories: iOS 17 Beta 3, Meta Launches Twitter Rival, and More – MacRumors









Apple has moved on to a new round of developer beta testing for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and related updates, and the public beta program open to everyone should be kicking off very soon.



The next iPhone launch is also just two months away now, and we’re continuing to hear rumors about what to expect from the next-generation models, while we’ve heard more this week about a rumored iPhone SE 4 and an upcoming external Mac monitor that could double as a smart home display.

Finally, Meta this week launched its Twitter competitor known as Threads, and it’s seen rapid uptake thanks to its integration with Instagram. Read on for all the details on this week’s biggest stories!

Apple this week seeded the third beta of iOS 17 to developers for testing. The latest beta includes a few smaller changes for the iPhone, so be sure to check out our recap of everything new.



The first public beta of iOS 17 will be available later this month, according to Apple, and the software update will be released for all users with an iPhone XS and newer in September. Read our in-depth iOS 17 roundup to learn more about the update and new features.

Apple also released the third developer betas of iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 this week.

The iPhone 15 Pro models set to be introduced this September will be available in a unique dark blue color that has a gray tone, according to leaker Unknownz21.



Available in a new titanium material, the blue shade will have a brushed finish that is unlike the stainless steel Apple has used in the past. The color is similar to the blue Apple used for the iPhone 12 Pro models, but it appears to be darker and with more gray to better complement the titanium finish. Check out our article for renderings we created to demonstrate the new color.

The high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu.



One reason the Pro Max might be more expensive this year is the device’s rumored periscope lens, which is expected to enable up to 5-6x optical zoom, compared to the current limit of 3x. The regular 15 Pro is not expected to have a periscope lens.

Facebook’s parent company Meta this week launched a new iPhone app called Threads that competes with Twitter. Thanks to Instagram integration, the app amassed over 30 million users as of Thursday morning, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.



MacRumors is on Threads, as are several of our staff members, so be sure to follow us to keep up with the latest Apple news and rumors.

Apple is working on a new external monitor for Macs that also functions as a smart home display while not in use, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.



In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is developing multiple new monitor offerings, some of which are likely to be successors to its Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, and one that could have smart standby features powered by an onboard iOS chip.

Rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE have been circulating since just months after the current model launched in 2022. This week, we recapped rumors about the device and potential launch timing.



The latest word about the fourth-generation iPhone SE comes from UBI Research analyst Dae-Jeong Yoon, who this week said that mass production of the device has been delayed until some point in 2025.

While iPadOS 17 has adopted almost all of the features that are available in iOS 17, there are also several additions designed specifically for the larger display of the iPad. In a recent video on our YouTube channel, we highlighted the best new features available for the ‌iPad‌ in the ‌iPadOS 17‌ update.



For more details about the update and new features, read our in-depth iPadOS 17 roundup.

